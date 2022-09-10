Boxing News Round-Up: Boxers react to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Floyd Mayweather gets his revenge on Usher, Mike Tyson talks about Hip-Hop, Logan Paul confirms his return

Boxers reacting to Queen Elizabeth's death, Floyd Mayweather getting his revenge on Usher, Mike Tyson talking about Hip Hop and Logan Paul confirming his return to the boxing ring have made it to today's boxing news round-up.

#4. Boxers react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Some of the biggest names in the world of boxing, such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, paid their condolences to Queen Elizabeth's passing.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96. She was on the throne since 1952 and sought after the United Kingdom through its most ttroubling times. Following her death, the world has mourned her loss and the boxing world also offered their condolences. Take a look at some of them below:

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury

may God be with you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you. 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/JpVxQDRCW2

ksi @KSI Rip Queen Elizabeth II Rip Queen Elizabeth II

#3. Floyd Mayweather gets his revenge on Usher

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather was recently beaten by American musician Usher in skating. However, as revealed by 'Money', he got his revenge by beating the latter in table tennis.

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to share the same and suggested that he can't be "f**ked with" when it comes to table tennis or anything else. In a recent Instagram post, 'Money' further called out Usher for another game of table tennis and said:

"@usher You already know my slogan. ALL WORK IS EASY WORK. I’m not going to lie, you got me when it comes to skating. But when it comes to ping pong or anything else, I can’t be f**ked with. Let’s play again tonight- I don’t care if I have to have my ping pong table brought to Girl Collection. If you feel you can beat me then meet me there. I’ll beat your a**."

Take a look at Floyd Mayweather's Instagram post below:

#2 Mike Tyson talks about Hip-Hop

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has chimed in on his opinion on how Hip-Hop has changed over the years. Hip-Hop as a genre is considered to be one of the most impactful genres, especially in the western countries.

Speaking about how Hip-Hop has evolved over the years, Mike Tyson suggested that the transition went from 'fly guys' to 'gangsters' during a recent episode of his Hotboxin' podcast. He stated:

"This is what happened, we were all fly guys. Everybody in HipHop was fly and then the ghetto boys came out and the NWA came and then everybody became gangsters."

Watch the full episode below:

#1. Logan Paul confirms his return to the boxing ring

Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed his return to the boxing ring in January. The revelation was made on a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul where the 25-year-old asked his brother about the possibility of returning to the ring. To which Paul said:

"I have answers for you that you wanna know, but it's kinda serious. It's true, I think I'll be making a return to the ring in January, on the same card as your arch nemesis and my best friend and business partner, KSI."

