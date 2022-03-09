"Just bought myself a little gift"- Amir Khan shows of his new Lamborghini Urus 

Amir Khan decided to treat himself to a new Lamborghini after his most recent loss.

'King' stepped into the ring last month against his longtime rival Kell Brook. After a decade of hype surrounding the fight, it couldn't have gone any worse for Khan. He was dominated en route to a sixth-round TKO loss in his hometown of Manchester.

Nearly a month after the bout, the former Unified Light-Welterweight Champion decided to treat himself. The 35-year-old took to social media to show off his latest purchase, a 2021 Lamborghini Urus.

The auto purchase is just one in a long line made by Khan. The former champion is a noted gearhead who has a collection of expensive cars. Last year, he notably spent nearly $175,000 on a Porsche 911 Turbo.

Amir Khan is seemingly ready to walk back retirement talk, rematch Kell Brook

Following his loss to Kell Brook last month, Amir Khan spoke candily about retirement and hinted he was ready to hang up the gloves. He spoke to SecondsOut and noted that he's tired of getting hurt. Contemplating his future, he said:

"I think the timing wasn't there, more than anything and my reactions were kind of slow. Obviously, I thought my speed was there but reaction on shots he was throwing at me were not there and that's like a sign to me. Look, I've got a beautiful family and I've made tons of money in this sport of boxing. I think it's time where I need to spend time with my loved ones now. I don't want to get hurt anymore."

Khan seemingly might have changed his mind after that interview. While it was known that he had a rematch clause, nobody expected 'King' to activate it due to the one-sided loss and the discussion of retirement. Instead, that's what he is reportedly doing.

While not confirmed, last week Eddie Hearn revealed that he had heard talks of Khan activating his rematch clause against Brook. BOXXER's Ben Shalom confirmed that 'King' is ready for another crack at 'Special K'. He said:

"I think the word on the street is true. Amir Khan doesn't want to call it a day… I can't see it, but Amir is convinced, we'll hear his reasons in the next few days and we'll have to take it from there."

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing "He doesn't want to call it a day."



@Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom reveals that Amir Khan is contemplating invoking his rematch clause against Kell Brook. "He doesn't want to call it a day."@Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom reveals that Amir Khan is contemplating invoking his rematch clause against Kell Brook. 🚨 "He doesn't want to call it a day."@Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom reveals that Amir Khan is contemplating invoking his rematch clause against Kell Brook. https://t.co/48tr6t7DkU

