"An absolute disaster, a disgrace" - Adam Smith reacts to Jarrell Miller joining Tyson Fury's camp

Adam Smith shared his reaction to Jarrell Miller joining Tyson Fury in his preparation for Dillian Whyte. A few days back, 'The Gypsy King' shared photos of his new sparring partner, Jarrell Miller. In the past, Miller has tested positive twice for performance enhancing drugs. The Brit has faced a lot of heat for his actions, which is why fans were confused when they saw him training with Tyson Fury.

In an interview with iFL TV, Adam Smith was quick to call out 'Big Baby', saying:

"An absolute disaster, a disgrace. Not only did he let himself down, he let the whole sport down and he did it again. And there's not time for me, for drugs in boxing, it's a tough, tough sport, the toughest in the world and fighters are everything in this game. And you can not behave like that and you need to be punished severely. I'm sure there's a lot of people that wouldn't want to see him in a professional ring again."

Take a look at the interview:

The Sky Sports Presenter/Producer has been quite vocal about his distaste towards Jarrell Miller. Tyson Fury brought the former heavyweight boxer to his training camp considering that Whyte and Miller have the same build and physique.

As of now, it is unclear as to whether Miller is also preparing for a return to the ring. It will be interesting to see if the Brit gets to fight again.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has brought Jarrell Miller into his training camp as a sparring partner to prepare for Dillian Whyte on April 23rd… Tyson Fury has brought Jarrell Miller into his training camp as a sparring partner to prepare for Dillian Whyte on April 23rd… https://t.co/z6ARiXeH3J

Adam Smith talks about potential dates and locations for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Sky Sports Presenter Adam Smith has been very close with 'AJ' throughout his career and believes that Anthony Joshua will stick with Sky Sports till he decides to retire. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Smith spoke of possible locations for the rematch and where he wishes the fight would take place:

"It's fantastic for fight fans, but yeah I sure do hope that it would be at Tottenham. I'm pretty close to the guys there and we worked really well together last time. But I'm hearing what you're hearing. I'm hearing that we might be heading to the Middle East at the end of June. But for me the most important thing is to try and get the situation resolved with Anthony and his future."

Take a look at the interview:

The most likely location for the rematch is currently the Middle East, mostly in Dubai. However, due to his close relations with the people at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the fact that it will be another fight at home for Anthony Joshua, Adam Smith wishes the fight would take place in London. It will be interesting to see where they decide to set up the fight.

Ringnews24 🥊 @ringnews24 #boxing Oleksandr Usyk confirms defence of unified heavyweight crown against Anthony Joshua mid-year: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 19-0 (13) will leave Ukraine to begin preparations for his rematch against former… dlvr.it/SMNfcG #boxing news #boxing heads Oleksandr Usyk confirms defence of unified heavyweight crown against Anthony Joshua mid-year: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 19-0 (13) will leave Ukraine to begin preparations for his rematch against former… dlvr.it/SMNfcG #boxing #boxingnews #boxingheads https://t.co/QbEWoso5h3

