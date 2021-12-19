Amanda Serrano's trainer reveals that Katie Taylor bout will be a 'seven-figure fight'; credits Jake Paul for the purse 

Amanda Serrano has found herself at the receiving end of a lot of excellent opportunities ever since she signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. Paul and Most Valuable Promotions have seemingly offered Amanda Serrano yet an opportunity to bag a seven-figure payday in the near future.

In a recent interview with 'TMZ Sports', Jordan Maldonado and Amanda Serrano revealed that she was looking at a potential fight against Katie Taylor if she emerges as the victor in her upcoming fight against Miriam Gutierrez on Showtime pay-per-view.

"Kudos to Jake Paul. Amanda's upcoming fight with Katie Taylor is a seven-figure fight, and it's because of him that that's happened. So yes, it will be the first time in the history of female boxing that both girls are making seven figures. Madison Square Garden, main event," said Jordan Maldonado.

Catch the entire segment of Amanda Serrano and Jordan Maldonado's interview with TMZ Sports right here:

Amanda Serrano refuses to take Miriam Gutierrez lightly

Although Serrano looks forward to the opportunity to lock horns with Katie Taylor with a tremendous amount of money hanging in the balance, she refuses to dismiss Miriam Gutierrez as a threat.

"[The Katie Taylor fight is a] mega-fight for women's boxing. But, right now I have Miriam in front of me. This is my test. This is my measuring stick. If I knock Miriam out, it's gonna be a statement fight. That's why Saturday night is a big night for me," Amanda said, adding "I'm not overlooking Miriam because she's a tough girl, she's a great test for me, but this fight definitely means a lot," Serrano said.

Serrano is coming off a fight against Yamileth Mercado. She walked out of that fight with a unanimous decision win on her hands. In addition to the win, she retained her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles.

Serrano's fight against Gutierrez marks her second fight on the same card as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Should Serrano replicate the results from her previous fight this time around, she could be in for one of the most lucrative fights of her career.

