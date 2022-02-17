"What did the sweat taste like?" - Amir Khan asks Dominic Ingle a brutal question on his viral video 

Amir Khan put on a trash-talking masterclass during the Khan vs. Brook press conference. 'King' asked Brook's trainer about the viral video where he drank Brook's sweat after training:

"What did the sweat taste like?"

Ingle replied:

"You know what, it tasted fantastic."

Khan followed up with another question:

"And listen, I heard that tonight, you're gonna drink his pi**, what's going on there fellow, come on."

Take a look at the video:

Ingle could hardly piece any words together to reply to Khan. 'King' appeared to be extremely confident during the press conference. After so many years of trash-talking, expect fireworks on Saturday night when these two get in the ring. Both fighters are coming off of the longest lay offs of their careers and both are looking to make a mark in their return.

On Saturday night, one of these fighters will leave the arena with all the bragging rights. Both fighters have promised an explosive fight and they're both looking to knock the other out. On Saturday night, all of the strategizing could go out the window when they enter the ring.

Dominic Ingle drinks Kell Brook's sweat before the Amir Khan fight

In a video that went viral online, Brooks' trainer Dominic Ingle asked him to remove his shirt and wring out the sweat into a glass. He initially said that they would sell the sweat on Ebay. He then acts as if he's going to drink it but puts the glass down. Brook then asks Ingle to down it and, without hesitation, Ingle drinks the sweat from the glass as Kell Brook screams out in utter shock.

Watch the video:

Dominic Ingle drinks Kell Brook's sweat after a HEAVY session



Fans were left disgusted after watching the video, with many wondering why Ingle would do such a thing. Amir Khan himself shared his revulsion at Ingle's act during the press conference. 'King' told Ingle that it was disgusting and that he wouldn't drink his own sweat, let alone someone else's.

