"He's struggling" - Amir Khan insists Kell Brook is having weight cut problems 

Amir Khan believes his opponent Kell Brook is struggling to cut weight ahead of their highly-awaited matchup. As Khan was heading to the pre-fight press conference, Sky Sports managed to get a quick interview with him:

"I'm very calm, very chill. It's gonna be nice to see him, I mean I woke up today literally on weight as well and I can see that he's struggling big time. So it'll be nice to see him and see how he's looking. Come fight night, we'll be ready."

Khan also revealed that he was not going to try and get under Brook's skin during the press conference. He was looking to remain calm and answer the media's questions. However, if Brook did try to get under his skin, he said he would put him in his place.

After almost three years out of the ring, 'King' will look to get back into action with a bang.

After such a long time away from the ring, Khan may not be at his best as ring rust is a real problem that fighters face. His opponent Kell Brook has also been relatively inactive, and last fought almost two years back.

The pair have one thing in common, both of them have lost to the current WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. Crawford flew to UK to support his friend Amir Khan and will likely be in his corner.

Amir Khan says he is going to put Kell Brook in his place on fight night

Amir Khan's plan to not trash-talk much went out the window as soon as he got on stage. Khan and Brook went at it and did not pull their punches one bit. Even Khan and Brook's trainers got into the action and began trash-talking each other.

'King' spoke about what he was most worried about for Kell Brook:

"You know, I'm just worried about a few things, I'm worried about Kell's health after the beating I'm going to be giving him come this fight night. I mean look, I think the beating he's going to get is something that he's never had before. And all the talking he's been doing as well. You know, we are gonna definitely put him in his place because it's been a very long time."

On Saturday night, there will be no one standing between these two as they duke it out for all the bragging rights. Expect both fighters to give it their all since a loss would be humiliating for either of them due to the animosity and trash-talk over the years.

