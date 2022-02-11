"The last 10 weeks have been brutal"- Amir Khan reflects on his preparation for Kell Brook

Amir Khan has claimed the last 10 weeks preparing for Kell Brook have been brutal.

Khan is set to make his return in a highly anticipated grudge matchup against Brook, his long time rival, on February 19th. 'King' has left no stone unturned in preparation for this match.

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 https://t.co/I0he7sHy55

With just under ten days remaining for the fight, Khan has opened up on his preparations for the highly anticipated bout. During a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, he suggested that the training camp was anything but easy. He said:

"I feel really good, it's another day at the office. I've worked hard, see the last 10 weeks have been brutal for me. I've been up in Colorado springs in the mountains, I've been in Omaha, Nebraska training over there with the likes of Terence Crawford, BoMac my head trainer."

He added:

"It's not been easy and obviously I've done everything I needed to go into this fight fit, ready, strong and to win this fight. It's going to be tough but I'm going to go in and do what I do best."

Amir Khan opens up on fine for missing weight against Kell Brook

Amir Khan has suggested there will be a massive fine imposed if either one of himself or Kell Brook misses weight before the bout. Many believe that the fight won't be approached with sincerity by both fighters involved. However, Khan has made it known that won't be the case.

Khan claimed that the fine for missing weight by one pound is more than what some fighters make. During the same interview with Sky Sports Boxing, he was asked whether there was a six-figure fine in store if they missed weight, to which 'King' replied:

"Something like that you know. It's a big figure so I have to make sure that I make the weight limit. I mean imagine it's a lot of money, just the fine for being one pound overweight is more than what fighters get in a real fight. So it just shows how serious the weight making is going into this fight."

Watch Khan's full interview with Sky Sports Boxing below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik