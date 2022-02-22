"Khan wants out" - Johnny Nelson analyzes Amir Khan's potential retirement

Johnny Nelson believes Amir Khan's 17-year professional boxing career is about to come to a close.

'King' finally faced off against his old rival Kell Brook last weekend. After a decade of trash talking and build-up, the fight itself was anything but competitive. 'Special K' dominated Khan, battering him for six rounds before the contest was halted.

Following the bout, the former unified light welterweight champion hinted that he may decide to hang up his gloves. The loss to Brook was his second in his last three appearances inside the ring, both of which came by way of finish.

Now, days after the bout, Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson has weighed in on Khan's potential retirement. The analyst believes 'King's' time in the ring is likely done. He said:

"Remember Nigel Benn? When he quit mid-fight in his last fight? We never expected that from Nigel Benn. When that's gone from your heart as a fighter, it's done. When I saw Amir Khan walk to his corner after the fifth round, I thought, 'He wants out.' When a fighter is there, there's nothing you or I can say to pack that back in there."

Amir Khan has a rematch clause against Kell Brook

Heading into his bout with Kell Brook, Amir Khan was very confident in securing the victory. The two had been rivals in the media for over a decade before they clashed, so when they actually did, it was quite the spectacle.

Of course, the fight itself wasn't fun in the slightest for the Manchester native. He was wobbled in the first round after a hard right hand, and things never got any better from there. 'King' was out of sorts for the entire fight, with the hard-to-watch clash eventually ending in the sixth round after a massive flurry.

Following the bout, Khan talked about retirement. The former unified light welterweight champion noted that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and that the fire was gone. However, if the champion wants one more go, he has the option to do so.

Like most big boxing matches, there is a rematch clause between Khan and Brook. If 'King' wants it, he can step back into the ring later this year to get his revenge in a clash that will likely once again captivate the UK audience.

For now, it remains to be seen if Khan actually retires. However, fans of the British boxer can expect news of his next move in the coming weeks.

