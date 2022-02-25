"It's not something I think Amir should do" - Ben Shalom confirms Amir Khan has a Kell Brook rematch clause

Amir Khan officially has a rematch clause against Kell Brook. The Manchester-native has three weeks to activate it if he wants, as confirmed by Ben Shalom.

After decades of trash-talking and back and forth, Khan and Brook clashed at the Manchester Arena last weekend. 'King' was dominated and battered en route to a sixth-round TKO loss. Now, days after the bout, it's been revealed that he could have a rematch with his foe.

BOXXER's Ben Shalom confirmed the news in an interview with talkSPORT. He added that while the former Unified Light-Welterweight Champion has a clause in his contract, he doesn't think he should accept it. He said:

"It's not something we would advise and it's not something I think Amir should do, but he does have that option."

Amir Khan discussed retirement following his loss to Kell Brook

While Amir Khan does have the option of having another go-around with Kell Brook if he wants it, the former champion has instead hinted at retirement. It makes sense considering his recent outing in the ring.

'King' began his clash with 'Special K' by showcasing his trademark speed and combinations. However, the success was short-lived. Brook rocked his foe near the end of the round and the Manchester-native was never able to get his feet under him for the rest of the fight.

Despite being on wobbly legs for the rest of the bout, Khan refused to go down. He took massive blows and was battered until round six, when the contest was stopped. Following the hard-to-watch fight, he candidly spoke about ending his career.

Following the fight, he spoke to SecondsOut, saying:

"I think the timing wasn't there, more than anything and my reactions were kind of slow. Obviously, I thought my speed was there but reaction on shots he was throwing at me were not there and that's like a sign to me. Look, I've got a beautiful family and I've made tons of money in this sport of boxing. I think it's time where I need to spend time with my loved ones now. I don't want to get hurt anymore."

Watch Amir Khan speak about retirement in the video below:

While it's not confirmed if Khan is truly done in the ring, he had a great run. 'King' currently holds a professional record of 34-6 and is a former Unified Light-Welterweight Champion.

