Amir Khan reveals he was robbed at gunpoint whilst walking with his wife in London

Amir Khan was recently robbed at gunpoint while walking with his wife in East London.

Khan took to Twitter to reveal the details of the incident, which occurred in Leyton, East London, and suggested that the armed robbers asked for his watch while pointing a gun at him. Thankfully, his wife, Faryal, was a few steps behind him when the incident unfolded, and both of them were able to walk away safe and unharmed. He said:

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe."

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe.

The incident is very recent and there isn't much information available at the moment. However, we can certainly expect the London authorities to get involved as soon as possible and possibly find the accused. Regardless of what happens next, the 35-year-old is thankful to have walked away unharmed from the robbery.

Amir Khan wants to fight again reveals Ben Shalom

Amir Khan returned to the boxing ring earlier this year when he took on his longtime rival Kell Brook. Unfortunately for 'King', he ended up losing the bout via a TKO in the sixth round of the fight.

While many called it the end of Amir Khan, Boxxer's CEO Ben Shalom has affirmed that the former unified lightweight champion wants to give it another go. However, he suggested that Khan would not be fighting Kell Brook again, instead he'd take on a different opponent and produce a great performance. During an interview with iFL TV, he said:

"Amir Khan wants to fight again but I think he accepts now Kell Brook isn't the right option for him. People need to see that Amir is serious, it's not just for money. People have said you should make sure Amir retires. It's not up to us whether Amir fights on or not with another promoter or with us that's up to him. But I think he needs a different fight now and Kell will be looking at other things".

