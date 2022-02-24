How old is Andre Ward today?

Andre Ward was born on February 23rd, 1984, making him 38 years old today.

'S.O.G' might seem a bit older to fans because he retired at such a young age. Ward was only 33 years old when he left the sport of boxing with an undefeated record. He hung up the gloves following his rematch with Sergey Kovalev in 2017.

Ward won the rematch via eighth-round TKO, defeating the Russian for the second time. Their 2016 first encounter was seen as one of the best bouts of the year, and the American had to climb off the canvas in the first round to eventually win the bout via unanimous decision.

Since his fight with Kovalev, he's remained firmly in retirement. Despite always being in shape and having fight rumors around him, he's always shot down a return. However, at the age of 38, 'S.O.G' is absolutely young enough to return if he would ever like to.

Andre Ward reveals the fights he wanted but didn't have

On his birthday, Andre Ward received many well wishes and questions from fans on social media. While on Twitter, 'S.O.G' decided to respond to a fan who asked what fights he wished he had in his career.

The former unified light heavyweight champion revealed that he wished to have a rematch with Carl Frotch in the U.K. The American won their first encounter in December 2011, defeating 'The Cobra' via unanimous decision to claim super middleweight gold.

The second bout 'S.O.G.' wish he had was a bout against Gennady Golovkin. According to Ward, 'GGG' was previously offered a fight against him, but he turned down the fight in 2015. In response, Golovkin has alleged that the bout offer only came through after he already had a fight booked.

Gennadiy Golovkin @GGGBoxing @andreward Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your team made the offer AFTER I announced the fight with Lemieux and sold out MSG. You are still angry since that you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 175. Happy Birthday @andreward Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your team made the offer AFTER I announced the fight with Lemieux and sold out MSG. You are still angry since that you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 175. Happy Birthday

The last bout that the former champion wished he had taken was a superfight against Anthony Joshua. 'S.O.G' made his name fighting at middleweight and light heavyweight, however, it seems he would've liked to test himself at heavyweight. The 38-year-old noted that the fight couldn't have happened because he was already retired by the time 'AJ' made his rise.

While Andre Ward has a Hall of Fame resume and is seen as one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves, it's hard not to wish he had taken some of these dream matchups.

