Watch: Anthony Joshua flexes monstrous training to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua recently posted a video on his Instagram showcasing him training hard ahead of his rematch with Oleksander Usyk. The video was filmed in conjunction with energy drink company Lucozade.

The mega-rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk is only a month away—the pair will compete for the unified WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championship's on August 20, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In the last few weeks, Joshua seems to have stepped up his training, taking multiple images and videos of his final preparations for Instagram.

The Brit will uncharacteristically enter the bout as an underdog. Anthony Joshua has always been the betting favorite when entering the ring, but given how he was outclassed in the first bout against Usyk, bookmakers have sided with the Ukrainian.

Following the loss (the second of ‘AJ’s career), the Watford-born fighter has made a series of changes. Most notable has been the appointment of Robert Garcia to replace trainer Robert McCracken, who has guided Joshua since his time as an amateur. Under McCracken's tutelage, Joshua won an Olympic Gold Medal and became a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Trainer Robert Garcia has represented fifteen fighters, including multiple world champions. None of these boxers have competed at heavyweight, but Garcia is hoping Joshua will be his first heavyweight to capture gold.

In the rematch against Usyk, Joshua is hoping to use his physical advantage to defeat the former undisputed cruiserweight champion. Joshua is a naturally bigger man and will be hoping that his size and strength can help nullify Usyk’s boxing ability.

Anthony Joshua and DAZN have a lot riding on the Oleksander Usyk rematch

In the build-up to the bout, Joshua signed a monumental deal with DAZN to promote his future bouts. The deal also granted Joshua equity in DAZN, a company in which Joshua was named as a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador.

However, Joshua vs. Usyk 2 was not included as part of the deal. Instead, what looks to be one of the biggest fights of Anthony Joshua’s career will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom is the biggest market for Joshua, who is a mega-star in his home country.

If Joshus were to lose again to Usyk, his stock would surely diminish as a fighter. DAZN have reportedly paid handsomely to broadcast his future fights, and they will be hoping that those fights are for the heavyweight championship of the world, rather than a rebuild.

