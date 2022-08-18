Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 tickets are still available in Jeddah Superdome:- Price and Seat Position updates

Two days away from the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk, tickets remain available. The WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine World Heavyweight Championships will be on the line on Saturday, August 13, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The fight will take place at the Jeddah Superdome. Tickets are still available but are selling out quickly.

At the time of writing, floor seats are available on all four sides of the ring. The closest seats to the action are available are in Row 5. Two seats are not available together, but individual seats can be picked for 16,000 SAR (4259 USD / 339,527.50 INR).

The closest to the action where you can get two seats together would be in Row 6, where tickets are 15,000 SAR ( 3,993.71 USD / 318,305.43 INR).

Tickets for the event vary in price not only from what section they are in, but also from what row the seats are located in. Currently, the cheapest seats available are in Row 11 on the floor. Those seats cost 11,000 SAR (2928.88 USD / 233,481.31 INR).

Aside from floor tickets, few platinum tickets remain available. Platinum tickets are 1200 SAR ( 3,195.05 USD / 254,705.28 INR).

Tickets have only been on sale for a month leading up to the fight. Ticket sales can therefore be considered quite well if the official ticketing website is to be relied upon. It is also rather difficult for fans to get a visa to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so one would expect some of the tickets to be bought by locals too.

Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua is the most expensive PPV in UK history

Aside from watching it in person, the bout will be broadcast on DAZN PPV globally (except for the United Kingdom).

In the United Kingdom, the bout will be on Sky Sports Box Office and will be the most expensive UK PPV. The bout will cost £26.95 for fans in the United Kingdom hoping to watch the clash.

Historically, Anthony Joshua events have always been some of the most expensive PPVs in the UK. The first fight between Joshua and Usyk had also raised the PPV price from what fans usually had to pay to £24.95. Fights on UK PPV were typically £19.95.

Sky Sports reportedly paid £25 million for the fight, which is why the price has increased. With Tyson Fury retired, Anthony Joshua is the most high-profile fighter in the UK.

