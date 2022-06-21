"Touch down in Jeddah" - Eddie Hearn gives an update on Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to come face-to-face for the first time in nearly a year. A press conference to announce a rematch will take place today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II press conference has been long awaited, as details were missing from the announcement of the fight. No venue for the event has been confirmed. Likewise, ticketing details for the fight as well as prices remain uncertain.

The press conference will take place at 5:30pm local time, 3:30 pm UK time, and 8:00pm IST. Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Eddie Hearn will be present.

There are still a lot of uncertainties regarding Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

The fight is only two months away, and fans hoping to make the trip to Jeddah will want further details. Saudi Arabia is one of the most difficult countries to enter as a tourist. Saudi Arabia has only started opening its borders to allow visitors other than pilgrims to Mecca and Medina since 2019.

As of now, tourists from only 49 countries are eligible to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visa to enter the country costs 535 SAR ($142US, ₹11,130INR). Those hoping to attend Joshua-Usyk II will also be required to have proof of accommodation, a return ticket and other documents.

Broadcast details for the event are also to be confirmed. Joshua has been fighting on Sky since his professional debut. Sky are the biggest sports broadcaster in the UK and to this date Joshua and Sky have enjoyed a fruitful relationship.

Fighters that fight on Sky benefit from having hourly coverage and advertisements on Sky Sports News.

However, Joshua recently signed a lucrative multi-year deal with DAZN. The contract also means that ‘AJ’ is a shareholder in the global streaming company. Eddie Hearn, Joshua's longtime promoter, is also in an exclusive contract with DAZN.

Watch Sky Sports head of boxing Adam Smith react to Joshua signing with DAZN:

Since Matchroom Boxing have been aligned with DAZN, Joshua’s fights have been broadcast globally on the platform except in the UK. This is likely to be the first time Joshua will not fight on Sky in the United Kingdom.

