Does Anthony Joshua have kids? A look back at his dating history

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone, however, he does have a son named Joseph. The British fighter has been linked with famous celebrities on multiple occasions in the past, but much of it is just speculation.

Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest celebrities in the United Kingdom and regularly sells out arenas for his fights. Naturally, due to his popularity, fans have wondered and speculated about the fighter's love life.

‘AJ’ has built up a brand revolving around humility and claimed that he was still living with his mother in an ex-council estate in Watford until 2020. The British boxer reportedly bought the property after his Olympic success in 2012.

Watch Joshua give a tour of his home:

In terms of his dating history, Joshua has spent some time with Nicole Osbourne in the past but they still remain friends. ‘AJ’ even bought Osbourne a £500,000 penthouse in North London. The pair also share a son together, who Joshua has often posted images of on social media.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua If I ain’t got nothing else I got you If I ain’t got nothing else I got you 💫 https://t.co/B86hayWV0C

Joshua was asked about relationships in general and this is what he had to say:

"In terms of relationships, what I have learnt and what I tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older you get set in your ways. For me to have a relationship now means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me to do. So I do date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position."

As for his other dating history, he has been linked with celebrities such as Cara Delavinge, Rita Ora and Bella Hadid.

Joshua also caused a storm on social media after a picture with former DAZN boxing presenter Maya Jama went viral. Jama used to date British rapper Stormzy, and the picture leaked shortly after their split. 'AJ', however, has claimed that he and Jama were just friends.

Amir Khan has in the past accused Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife

In 2017, Amir Khan went on a Twitter rant wherein he accused his wife Faryal Makhdoom of cheating on him. Khan tweeted that he and his wife had divorced after he discovered that she was with Anthony Joshua. Khan even posted screenshots that he claimed were proof of adultery.

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua https://t.co/1GBAQnvzMC

Joshua, however, denied that he had any involvement. He recently doubled down on those claims and suggested that he wished that he had slept with Makhdoom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew