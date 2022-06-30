"Throw up the dough" - Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury demanding £500 million to come out of retirement

Anthony Joshua has implied that there is nothing wrong with Tyson Fury demanding £500 million to come out of retirement.

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Fury announced that he would hang up his gloves. However, 'The Gypsy King' recently expressed that he could be tempted to return if he is offered an astronomical amount of money.

Watch the fight highlights of Fury vs. Whyte:

Meanwhile, Joshua is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch on August 20 in Jeddah. Despite losing the first fight convincingly, revenge for 'AJ' would put him in the driver's seat for an undisputed clash against Fury.

Here's what Anthony Joshua said in an interview with iFL TV:

"What do you want me to say? 'No, he should only get to 100'. Like, well done. Talk your s*** init, if you want 500 million or billion, whatever it is. Talk your s***, you might get it. Speak it into existence. If that's what he wants, someone throw up the dough. They want to see Tyson Fury fight again, throw up the dough."

Watch the full interview:

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury will return

Joshua continued by expressing his belief that Fury will return to the ring and compared 'The Gypsy King's' antics to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"If someone calls him out, he'll come out for a couple fights, yeah. Why not bro, why not? Come out for a couple good scraps. Do you know what I'm saying?... He's still involved in the fight game. Retirement don't mean that your completely done. It probably just means, 'right now I need to retire, take some time out.' Floyd Mayweather retired before, Sugar Ray Leonard retired, they come back."

Fury is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world. However, there are many who believe he needs to fight the winner of Joshua-Usyk to cement his legacy. If the current WBC champion does return, he may have the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Furthermore, if Joshua does manage to beat Uysk, the fight for the undisputed will be even more lucrative. 'AJ' and Fury are both from the UK and a domestic world championsip bout between these two rivals would generate phenomenal interest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far