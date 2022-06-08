Tyson Fury on claims he’s coming out of retirement - "That’s news to me"

Despite training as usual since announcing his retirement, Tyson Fury has insisted he’s not planning to return to boxing.

On his Instagram Stories, ‘The Gypsy King’ shared a video of himself right after a training session, saying:

“Second session of the day, smashing it! I just read today that I was supposedly coming out of retirement. That’s news to me. As far as I’m concerned, I’m staying [retired].”

Fury has repeatedly said he’s walking away from the sport after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April to defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship. However, many boxing fans and pundits aren’t convinced the 33-year-old will be hanging up his gloves considering how he keeps his body active, as seen on his social media posts.

The Brit previously explained that he continues to train just as hard to keep his weight down and for his mental wellbeing. Fury is yet to vacate his belts, despite his retirement. This further fueled speculation that he’s open to returning to the squared circle.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to retire following his WBC heavyweight title win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley. 🥊 Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to retire following his WBC heavyweight title win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley. 🥊 https://t.co/TsvmWBuswr

Bob Arum believes Tyson Fury will return to the ring

At just 33 years of age, Tyson Fury is still in his prime, which has prompted many to believe that the British heavyweight is just waiting for the right moment to return. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum believes Fury will return to the ring if he is offered a lucrative fight against a top opponent.

Per boxing journo Michael Benson, Arum said:

“Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews] Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews]

A rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is in the works, and facing the victor would be an enticing opportunity for Fury to further cement his legacy as a heavyweight legend.

Despite being one of the best heavyweight boxers of this generation, Fury is walking away from the sport without being an undisputed champion, something many think is the only missing piece in his illustrious pro boxing run. He came close to doing it in 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitchsko to unify the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Ukraine’s Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight straps. If Joshua emerges victorious in the rematch, an all-English heavyweight title unification bout would undoubtedly draw the attention of the masses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far