Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will fight both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury this year

Eddie Hearn has revealed who Anthony Joshua will fight next if he is able to overcome Oleksandr Usyk. 'AJ' is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in July this year in Saudi Arabia. This fight is an opportunity for Joshua to become a three-time world champion. Seeing as there is no rematch clause for the fight, the winner of the fight will be free to choose their next opponent.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn spoke about what lies in the future for Joshua if he can beat Usyk:

"It's the only fight. You know, I mean I believe the winner of this fight will fight Tyson Fury and I believe AJ will win this fight by knockout."

Tyson Fury is currently back in the UK after enjoying a vacation with his family in Europe. 'The Gypsy King' visited the South of France with his family after announcing his retirement.

The 33-year-old announced that he was hanging up the gloves after knocking Dillian Whyte out. However, many members of his family, including his wife Paris Fury and father John Fury, believe he will be back in the ring.

A fight for Undisputed against his long-time British rival Anthony Joshua would be an offer that he could not resist.

Watch the interview with Boxing Social below:

Story continues below ad

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will knock out Oleksandr Usyk

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has given his prediction for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit was live on Instagram recently and and interacted with fans answering their questions. One user asked Hearn for his prediction for 'AJ' vs. Usyk II. He responded by saying:

"I'm telling you now, this is my prediction - AJ KOs Usyk inside six rounds."

Hearn seems pretty confident in Joshua's ability. Anthony Joshua is doing everything in his power to make sure he can beat Oleksandr Usyk.

The last time the pair fought, the Ukrainian put on a masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to dethrone the Champion. This time around, 'AJ' is looking to turn things around and has even employed the help of Robert Garcia to train him.

Story continues below ad

Fans are expecting to see a more offensive-minded 'AJ' in the rematch.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua will reportedly be trained by Robert Garcia for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on July 23 in Saudi. [According to Anthony Joshua will reportedly be trained by Robert Garcia for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on July 23 in Saudi. [According to @MikeCoppinger ‼️ Anthony Joshua will reportedly be trained by Robert Garcia for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on July 23 in Saudi. [According to @MikeCoppinger] https://t.co/zYnHRWzeXF

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far