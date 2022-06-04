"He is a free agent" - Eddie Hearn on Dillian Whyte's boxing future

Eddie Hearn recently revealed that Dillian Whyte is no longer contracted to Matchroom Boxing.

While being interviewed by Thaboxingvoice, Hearn was asked if he has been in contact with Whyte since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury. The promoter replied:

"Couple of chats. He is a free agent, he can field offers from everyone. We'd love to get him back on, and back to winning ways. We've got a great relationship and I'm sure everybody would like to see Dillian Whyte in big fights. We haven't talked about specific dates and opponents but I'm sure at some point we will."

Eddie Hearn on Dillian Whyte's free agency, as reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson:

When asked if he expects Whyte to stay with Matchroom Boxing, Hearn responded:

"All being remotely equal, yeah, 100 percent. But at the end of the day, it's a business. He's at the backend of his career now, he'll be looking to make as much money as possible, but we've always worked very well together. And I don't think he would be able to have the relationship that we've had with any other promoter."

Eddie Hearn stated that Dillian Whyte and his team could be "difficult" at times, but they always managed to work things out. He feels confident that Whyte's free agency will not persist.

Watch Hearn's interview with Thaboxingvoice:

Dillian Whyte's next fight

As a free agent, Whyte will have the opportunity to deal with new promoters, though Eddie Hearn is confident of a contract renewal. Hearn stated that he and Whyte have not discussed dates or opponents for a return to the ring.

Following his loss to 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury, Whyte has been on hiatus. So, what's next for 'The Body Snatcher'?

There are a few potential matchups for Whyte that might evoke fan interest. One big name is Deontay 'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder. Wilder has recently announced that he will be returning to the ring. However, like Whyte, he has not confirmed a date or opponent. A clash between the two knockout artists could be a thriller, since both men should be motivated after coming off losses to Tyson Fury.

Another potential matchup is Anthony Joshua. Whyte posted to his Instagram about running into his old rival, 'AJ'. He mentioned interest in a rematch but only after he first gets back to winning ways.

