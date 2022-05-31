Eddie Hearn pitches a possible opponent for Deontay Wilder's return

Deontay Wilder recently announced that he will be making a return to boxing. Wilder, a former WBC World Heavyweight Champion, will have a multitude of options for his next move.

Matchrom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Deontay Wilder should fight Dillian Whyte next:

“Its brilliant to see him back and he's still got so many great fights. He is a bit like Dillian [Whyte]. A lot of people said to me ‘Oh is Dillian packing it in.’ No he has got some great fights. Whyte against Wilder, what a great fight that is. So many great fights for both of them and both of them key players in the division. I know we have Fury, AJ and Usyk but you want those guys in the mix. All of them fighting each other”.

Watch the interview here:

Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte have had a long ongoing saga

Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte have been linked as opponents for the past five years. In 2017, Dillian Whyte defeated Robert Helenius to become WBC Silver Champion, earning himself a high ranking with the WBC.

WBC World Heavyweight Champion Wilder fought mandatory challenger Bermaine Stiverne in 2017. In 2018, the WBC ordered Luis Ortiz vs. Dillian Whyte to decide the next WBC mandatory challenger. Whyte refused to fight Ortiz as he felt betrayed that the WBC did not make him mandatory.

As such, Wilder defended his title successfully against Luis Ortiz. The following year, Wilder faced Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte faced Oscar Rivas for a shot at being mandatory. After Whyte defeated Rivas, he was suspended by the WBC due to an adverse finding in a drugs test.

Whilst Whyte was reinstated, WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder was occupied with a trilogy with Tyson Fury. Wilder and Fury drew in their first fight and there was massive demand for a rematch. Whyte-Fury II took place in 2020. In the same year, Whyte faced Alexander Povetkin. Povetkin brutally knocked out Dillian Whyte.

Watch Povetkin KO Whyte here:

Whyte avenged his loss against Povetkin and regained his mandatory status. Eventually, following legal threats against the WBC, he was made a mandatory challenger. Tyson Fury, now WBC Champion, defeated Dillian Whyte, ending the long saga.

Wilder and Whyte are now both coming off defeats to Tyson Fury, and are at a similar stage in their careers. Their paths could crossed once again. Both fighters are maequee names, and a win in this fight could result in a world title shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far