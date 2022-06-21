Anthony Joshua sends a "simple" message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the rematch

Anthony Joshua has sent Oleksandr Usyk a message ahead of their highly awaited rematch.

The pair are set to fight each other on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. The fight was delayed multiple times due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. 'The Cat' enlisted in the army to help his country against the Russian invasion. Ahead of their rematch, 'AJ' had a simple message for Usyk:

"I've made the necessary changes. My message to Usyk is simple, I'll see you Aug 20!"

Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. 'AJ' took on the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion who was challenging the Heavyweight Champion after just three fights in the division. Being the smaller and lighter boxer, not many people expected Oleksandr Usyk to win.

However, the Ukrainian put on the performance of a lifetime and pulled off a masterclass in front of the British home crowd. He used his piston-like jab very well and was too fast for 'AJ' to handle. Ahead of their rematch, the Brit has made drastic changes to his boxing team.

He is currently training under Robert Garcia, a more offensive-minded coach, and will look to become a three-time World Champion on August 20.

Anthony Joshua is highly confident ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

The former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world seems extremely confident as he gears up to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. Following the first fight, many boxing pundits and former professional boxers questioned 'AJ's mentality after losing to the Ukrainian. He seems to be in a much better state of mind for the rematch.

Here's what he had to say:

“I now have my date with history set to become three-time unified heavyweight champion of the world. What an opportunity… A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I've been.”

Joshua seems to be reinvigorated under his new trainer after having such a long lay-off from boxing. Fans are eager to see if they will get a glimpse of the old 'AJ'.

