"Most motivated I have been" - Anthony Joshua talks about rematching Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II has finally been announced. Nearly a year after their first fight, Usyk and Joshua are set to fight for the WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championships.

Anthony Joshua was handily defeated by Usyk in the first bout. Usyk was the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, who betting odds believed was too small to overthrow Joshua in his third heavyweight bout. After twelve hard rounds, Usyk raised his fist as he was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

In contrast, Anthony Joshua looked like a forlorn beaten figure. ‘AJ’ suffered his second professional defeat, and this time he could not suggest it was a lucky punch or a shot that he did not recover from. Usyk comprehensively outboxed him over the course of the bout.

In the aftermath, those across the boxing world lent their opinions on the bout. Some would say that Joshua had lost his hunger. Others that Usyk was just a class above the former champion.

Joshua, however, has countered back. Following the revelation of the August 20 fight date, 'AJ' reportedly said:

“I now have my date with history set to become three-time unified heavyweight champion of the world. What an opportunity… A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I've been.”

A lot has changed for Anthony Joshua since he lost his World Championship belts

Joshua has signed a new deal with broadcasting company DAZN to showcase his fights. The promotional contract is not like a standard run-of-the-mill deal that most fighters have with their networks. DAZN are giving Joshua £100million up front, as well as equity in DAZN. Essentially, Joshua is now a shareholder in a business that recently received a $4.3 billion cash injection.

Joshua has made a great deal of changes in the ring too. The Brit immediately declared that a new approach to a rematch is necessary. 'AJ' felt that the gameplan that he had adopted for the first fight against Usyk was largely ineffective, so a change in the coaching department was needed.

After videos circulated of Joshua in some of the most notorious gyms around the world, Joshua came to a decision. He has entrusted Robert Garcia's training to help him get over the line in a rematch.

