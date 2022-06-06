×
Jose Ramirez belives Robert Garcia can be fruitful for Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk

Jose Ramirez (left) and Robert Garcia (middle), Anthony Joshua (right) - Images via @jcramirez2012, @anthonyjoshua on Instagram
Modified Jun 06, 2022 08:00 PM IST

As Anthony Joshua prepares for his highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, the Brit has made some changes to his camp. Joshua has introduced a new trainer to his team, Robert Garcia, to provide some more experience.

Robert McCracken was Joshua's boxing coach throughout the entirety of his professional career. After suffering his second defeat in 2021, it looked like time to part ways.

The current pound-for-pound king dominated the Brit last September, but he will hope that Garcia will help find a new strategy to beat the Ukrainian.

Garcia possesses a prolific track record at world level, where he's coached fighters to several world titles. Most notably, he was former world champion Marcos Maidana's trainer and helped the Argentine win multiple belts.

One of Garcia's fighters, Jose Ramirez, has expressed his optimism about the new partnership as he told EsNews:

"He [Garcia] can show Anthony Joshua a lot of good things. Hopefully that hunger, from the styles that Robert knows best and I'm happy for him."

Garcia has been Ramirez's trainer alongside Freddie Roach, helping the 29-year-old win multiple world titles. Ramirez (27-1) is a former Unified Light Welterweight Champion, having held the WBC Title from 2018 to May 2021 and the WBO Title from 2019 to May 2021.

Watch Jose Ramirez's full interview here:

Can Anthony Joshua defeat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch?

Usyk convincingly defeated Joshua when the heavyweights first clashed. However, with 'AJ' incorporating a new trainer to add more knowledge and experience, things could play out differently in the rematch.

While the Ukrainian has been in his home country, helping defend it from invasion, Joshua has been heavily reflecting on his defeat. The Brit has now suffered two professional losses and will prepare in the best possible way to rectify his first contest with Usyk.

'AJ' could look at Dmitry Bivol's victory over Canelo Alvarez as a sign of encouragement, where it was proven that nobody is unbeatable.

Edited by John Cunningham

