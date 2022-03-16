Anthony Joshua vs. Joe Joyce: old sparring footage emerges of the two British Heavyweights

A video recently emerged on social media showcasing a sparring session between Anthony Joshua and the undefeated Joe Joyce.

Watch the clip below:

Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce sparring footage has now emerged…

The clip shows Anthony Joshua (black shirt) and Joyce (red shirt) swapping leather in what seems to be a comfortable round for 'AJ'.

In the first few seconds, Joshua lands a flurry of punches before 'The Juggernaut' swings a left hook and misses.

'AJ', on the back foot, seems to land shots easily on the man from Putney while evading the punches coming back at him with good head movement.

Joyce continues to stalk Joshua in the clip but fails to land anything meaningful while 'AJ' continues to connect with solid jabs and hooks.

There is no telling when this sparring session between the British Heavyweights took place. However, it relates to recent speculation that Anthony Joshua and Joyce could fight each other this year.

Anthony Joshua vs. Joe Joyce - will it happen?

Anthony Joshua has not been shy about expressing his opinion on how a fight between him and Joyce would play out.

"I boxed Joe and stopped him in 1 round. I'd do the same thing today! Ain't nothing changed"

Check out the tweet below:

IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing



Could Otto Wallin get shot at Anthony Joshua next?With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ

Lol ok … I've shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I'd do the same thing today! Ain't nothing changed.

According to 'AJ', he stopped 'The Juggernaut' in one round when fighting him in the amateurs and believes the result would be the same as professionals.

As the sparring clip suggests, the two British Heavyweights have shared the ring together multiple times.

Joyce was quick to respond to Joshua's claims, stating that he fancies a fight with the man from Watford.

Here's the tweet below:

'The Juggernaut' then followed up with an insulting tweet, implying the Olympic gold medallist has had an easy ride as a professional.

"You're a glass cannon, quit the act, you were given everything."

And @anthonyjoshua you having a meltdown, where's all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping? You're a glass cannon, quit the act, you were given everything. #easymode

Joshua is yet to find an interim opponent and a fight against Joyce would be another massive Heavyweight showdown in the UK. 'The Juggernaut' is unbeaten and registered an impressive victory against Daniel Dubois back in 2020.

Meanwhile, 'AJ' is in a transitional period where he recently lost the second professional fight of his career and has changed his training team.

Interestingly, not all boxing experts think this will be a competitive fight. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, highly-rated trainer Shane McGuigan predicted that Joshua will stop Joyce early should the two face off inside the ring.

"He will beat him up, I don't even think it will go three or four rounds," said McGuigan.

Watch the full interview below:

