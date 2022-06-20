Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: Here's how to get the ticket updates

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk has finally been announced after months of waiting. The WBO, WBA and IBF World Heavyweight Championships will be on the line in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The exact venue has not been revealed, but the city of Jeddah will host the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Matchroom Boxing has recently announced a new ticketing partner: Stage Front. Stage Front is able to dynamically adjust the pricing of events according to demand, with there being no real ’face value' for the tickets.

For months, Matchroom Boxing president Eddie Hearn has said that a deal with Saudi Arabia has been confirmed. July was initially pencilled in as the date for the fight, but the fight has now been confirmed for August 20th.

Logistically, August works far better than July for Saudi Arabia. July is Hajj season, where pilgrims from around the world make their journey to Mecca. Millions of pilgrims arrive through Jeddah airport, a hub for Saudi Arabia and the closest major airport to the city of Mecca.

Anthony Joshua's fights are always massive events

Anthony Joshua has sold out stadiums and arenas around the world. In his last fight against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, tickets were sold out within 24 hours. An undercard for the bout had not yet been announced at the time. 66,000 fans were in attendance as ‘AJ’ lost to Usyk.

Watch 66,000 Brits react to Joshua losing his heavyweight championships:

In the past, Joshua has fought at Wembley Stadium and the Principality Stadium on multiple occasions. Both stadiums have a capacity of over 70,000.

From the moment he turned professional, all eyes were on Anthony Joshua. Joshua won a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics and was already a huge name by the time he went pro. As 'AJ' progressed throughout his career, he garnered a reputation as a power puncher and an exciting fighter.

Whilst an official venue has not been announced, Jeddah has multiple massive stadiums.

The King Abdullah Sports City complex has hosted boxing in the past. Callum Smith faced George Groves in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in the sports complex. Oleksandr Usyk was scheduled to fight Murat Gassiev in the same venue before he pulled out due to injury.

Aside from boxing, WWE has also held multiple events in the stadium.

