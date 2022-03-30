WWE returning to Saudi Arabia this year with Premium Live Event- Reports

WWE is reportedly likely to return to Saudi Arabia later this year for the TLC show.

The world's largest wrestling promotion presented Elimination Chamber 2022 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. This was the first time in history that the Elimination Chamber event was held in the country.

As per the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon and company will return to Saudi Arabia in September 2022.

WON stated that the event will most likely be Tables, Ladders & Chairs. The information was provided by the same source that previously reported that Elimination Chamber would take place in Saudi Arabia.

The last time the promotion held the Tables, Ladders & Chairs event was in 2020. The show was headlined by Randy Orton vs The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match. The event was canceled last year. Instead, Day 1 took place on January 01, 2022.

WWE's last event in Saudi Arabia received a mixed reaction from fans

Elimination Chamber 2022 received a mixed reaction from the audience. The event saw Bobby Lashley lose the WWE title without even trading a single blow. Brock Lesnar won the belt by mauling everyone who came in his path, inside the Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal title belt against Hall of Famer Goldberg. It's safe to assume that the landscape will change quite a bit by the time the rumored Tables, Ladders & Chairs event comes around.

This will be the global juggernaut's eighth major event in Saudi Arabia. The company has been holding major wrestling events in the country since 2018 after signing a deal with the kingdom. Every single event in the kingdom is reportedly worth about $50 million.

Are you excited for the rumored return of Tables, Ladders & Chairs?

Check out the results from the latest episode of RAW here.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh