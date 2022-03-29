WWE RAW Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - Former WWE Champion returns; Seth Rollins to face mystery opponent at WrestleMania (March 28th, 2022)

Brock Lesnar kicked off the RAW before WrestleMania and after a short recap of his feud with Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion said that he couldn't wait for Sunday. At WrestleMania, Lesnar said that he would defeat Reigns without a doubt and unify the two titles to become the true undisputed champion.

We learned that Seth Rollins had a meeting earlier in the day with Vince McMahon about The Architect's possible appearance at WrestleMania.

The Miz came was out next on RAW and welcomed Lucha Logan, aka Logan Paul, wearing Rey Mysterio's mask from last week. The A-Lister said that he wanted to steal one more mask from Mysterio tonight so that he too had one to wear at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results (March 28th, 2022): Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Rey and Dominik Mysterio rushed to the ring during their entrance and the latter took down The Miz while Rey chased after Logan. The referee was in the ring to start the match and sent Dominik backstage for attacking The Miz.

After the match started, The Miz sent Rey outside the ring and into the barricades. After a break on RAW, Rey got a big senton in the corner before The Miz tried for a powerbomb. Rey Mysterio reversed the move and got a sunset flip before picking up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. The Miz

After the match, Dominik ran back to the ring and set Logan Paul up for a double 619. Paul managed to escape but Rey snatched the mask off of his head. The Miz was hit with a 619 and a splash from the top as Logan Paul watched from ringside.

Grade: B

We saw footage of Seth Rollins in Vince McMahon's office from earlier in the night for the meeting. McMahon looked like he wasn't too happy to see him and was scribbling something while Rollins guessed what was on his mind.

McMahon said that he was surprised that Rollins failed to get his WrestleMania shot but all he had to do was ask. Vince McMahon said that Seth Rollins would have his very own main event at WrestleMania, but the opponent would be revealed to him "when the bell rings".

Omos vs. The Viking Raiders on RAW

Omos managed to take the Vikings down and send them out of the ring after hitting a huge lariat in the ring. The Viking Raiders were tossed off the apron when they tried to climb back and Omos picked up the win via count-out.

Result: Omos def. The Viking Raiders

After the match, Omos said that he was still undefeated and no one in WWE dared to face him at WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley walked out and stepped in the ring, making his WWE return after months.

Lashley attacked Omos but he grabbed the former WWE Champion and tossed him into the corner. The two ran at each other and tackled each other before Omos was taken down for the first time.

Grade: C+

Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke before WrestleMania and Brooke said yes before Tamina attacked them.

Akira Tozawa ran up to Tamina and proposed to her and she said yes as well.

R-Truth hid nearby and watched the whole thing before coming up with a plan of some sort for The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns and The Usos were out next with Paul Heyman on RAW. Reigns said that he would beat The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania before recalling how Lesnar messed up his face at WrestleMania in 2018.

Reigns said that he stole Lesnar's advocate, broke his title reign record, beat him up at MSG, and then as the final move, he will take Brock Lesnar's title because for Roman Reigns, it was personal.

Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Queen Zelina & Carmella on RAW

Liv Morgan and Natalya kicked off the match and the babyfaces took the early advantage by isolating Natalya and then Queen Zelina in the ring. Carmella was legal and Sasha Banks was getting some big moves in when Zelina dragged her out of the ring and sent her into the barricades.

After a break on RAW, Carmella was in control in the ring before Banks managed to take Mella's entire team out on the apron but the heels went and took Banks' teammates out on the apron to retaliate.

Shayna Baszler was in the ring and she locked in the stretch muffler before Zelina and Baszler got into an argument in the ring.

Carmella dragged Baszler out of the ring and Zelina tried to finish the match but Banks dragged her to the corner. Baszler and Natalya left the match as Rhea Ripley came in for the Riptide on Queen Zelina for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega & Carmella

Grade: B

We got a video promo celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin's career as RAW continued. Kevin Owens walked out to the ring and said that his tribute to Stone Cold was better.

Owens said that the KO Show with Stone Cold would be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Owens then said that the old Stone Cold that we remember has been gone for 19 years and there was no way he was coming back.

He said that Austin had been drinking for 19 years and had been begging people to be on his podcast so they can reminisce about his glory days. Owens added that he hated beer but they were going to drink one together at WrestleMania.

KO then said that his stunner was better than Stone Cold's and if Steve Austin tried anything funny on Saturday, he would be on the receiving end of one.

Ricochet vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Austin Theory took Ricochet into the corner before the latter countered with a big dropkick. On the ropes, Ricochet got a springboard elbow and a big splash for a near fall.

He was headed up the ropes but Theory pulled the ropes and sent him back down to the mat. Theory then hit the ATL on Ricochet to pick up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Ricochet

Grade: C+

Bianca Belair came out next on RAW and said that Becky Lynch tried to injure her because she was afraid of her. Belair said that there was nothing Lynch could do to stop her from taking away the title at WrestleMania.

Big Time Becks rushed the ring with a steel chair and Belair was ready for her. Lynch managed to take her out and hit her with the steel chair before taking a pair of scissors and trying to cut off Belair's hair.

Bianca Belair managed to lift Becky Lynch and hit the KOD twice before taking the scissors and cutting off Lynch's hair instead. A group of officials came out to stop her as Belair cut a bunch of her hair off before retreating.

Lynch got up and was furious as she realized what had happened before walking out of the ring, mumbling about how she was going to end The EST of WWE.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Macap Moss on RAW

WWE @WWE



@MadcapMoss #WrestleMania #WWERaw Happy @BaronCorbinWWE getting a front row seat on what may be in his future at the hands of @DMcIntyreWWE Happy @BaronCorbinWWE getting a front row seat on what may be in his future at the hands of @DMcIntyreWWE. @MadcapMoss #WrestleMania #WWERaw https://t.co/vRv123imvu

Happy Corbin started the match but fled the ring early on before Drew McIntyre dragged Madcap Moss into the ring to beat him up. Moss was down before Corbin tagged him in and fled the ring. Moss was the legal man and McIntyre set him up for the Claymore before picking up the easy win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin & Macap Moss

Corbin attacked McIntyre after the match and took him out from behind before sending him into the ring post. Corbin hit the End of Days on McIntyre before stealing his sword and walking out.

Grade: C+

Edge was backstage and said that he had decided to take fate into his own hands. He caused AJ Styles to win the match, securing their WrestleMania match. Edge added that on WrestleMania Sunday, it would be Styles' judgment day.

AJ Styles was backstage and said that Edge was trying to justify a cheap shot. Styles said that Edge was in his head and he was ready to destroy the WWE legend at WrestleMania.

The Usos vs. RK-Bro on RAW

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura were out to spectate the match and Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match before Riddle was tagged in early on. Orton and Riddle went for the double RKOs but they were blocked.

The Usos headed outside to taunt Boogs and Nakamura but RK-Bro came up and tossed both Usos onto the announce desk. After a break on RAW, Orton was beating up Jimmy in the ring before Riddle tagged back in and hit a big suplex.

Jey Uso tagged in and The Usos isolated Riddle in the corner, kicking him down. Riddle was sent outside and over the barricades into the timekeeper's area. Back on RAW after a break, Randy Orton got the draping DDT on Jey while Riddle wiped out Jimmy with a dive.

Orton was setting up for the RKO finish but The Street Profits attacked RK-Bro and wiped them out. Boogs and Nakamura attacked The Usos as well while RK-Bro took out Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with RKOs.

Result: DNF

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

The RAW before WrestleMania saw Becky Lynch get destroyed while Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and Edge cut some great promos. Seth Rollins got a mystery WrestleMania opponent thanks to Vince McMahon while Bobby Lashley made his WWE return, tonight on RAW.

