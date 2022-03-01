"I'm rooting for Dillian even though I hate him"- Anthony Joshua wants Dillian Whyte to beat Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua wants Dillian Whyte to beat Tyson Fury, even though he 'hates' 'The Body Snatcher'.

Whyte is set to step inside the boxing ring as the WBC mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Ahead of the highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup, 'AJ' has made his opinion heard on who he wants to win between Whyte and Fury.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Anthony Joshua was asked to comment on the upcoming mega-heavyweight bout. 'AJ' suggested that he expects 'The Body Snatcher' to come in hungry since it's his first title shot.

Joshua further added that he wants Dillian Wyte to win even though he hates him and wants to "smash" Whyte himself.

"I hope Dillian trains hard, doesn't underestimate Tyson because it's his first shot for Dillian, I think he'll be hungry, do you know what I mean? This ain't like his 10th time fighting for a title, you can have a little hiccup along the way. This is his first time fighting for the title. I'm rooting for Dillian, even though I hate him and I want to smash him one of these days. Go on Dillian, I'm with you all the way."

Anthony Joshua voices support for Oleksandr Usyk joining the army amid war in Ukraine

Joshua has voiced his support for Oleksandr Usyk, who recently joined the Ukrainian army to fight for his country against the Russian invasion.

Russia has launched a full-fledged attack on Ukraine and the people of the country have been left with little choice but to defend their country by joining the armed forces.

BOXRAW @BOXRAW Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion



The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasionThe heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw 🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion✊ The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw https://t.co/HWVbwLS4Cp

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are bound to face each other again later this year. However, the war might play a huge role in further delaying the fight. During the same interview with iFL TV, 'AJ' wished good luck to the people joining the armed forces.

"Sports, I've learned sports and politics go hand in hand and they are powerful voices and it's good that they're speaking up. They're not like pushing for war, they're saying let's find peace innit? So good luck to them and that's it really."

Watch Joshua's full interview with iFL TV below:

