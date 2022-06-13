"F*cking lying on the internet saying he wants the top guys" - Arnold Barboza calls out Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez toppled Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 and claimed the WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Titles. In November 2021, he made his first title defense against George Kambosos Jr., who dethroned Lopez and seized the titles himself.

On June 5, Kambosos lost his titles to Devin Haney, who now reigns as the Undisputed Champion of the division. Lopez is expected to return to the ring this August to fight Pedro Campa. The former champ has stated numerous times that the top fighters in the division are unwilling to fight him.

Arnold Barboza Jr., who holds the WBO International Light Welterweight Title, called out Lopez. He also said that Lopez is a liar and is choosing an easy fight himself. According to Boxing Scene, Barboza said:

"Maybe he wants to see how he comes back from his last fight. I think it was a smart decision by his team in not picking us. But he shouldn’t be f*cking lying on the internet saying he wants the top guys and saying we are avoiding him because everyone knows that’s a lie."

"Maybe he wants to see how he comes back from his last fight. I think it was a smart decision by his team in not picking us. But he shouldn't be f*cking lying on the internet saying he wants the top guys and saying we are avoiding him because everyone knows that's a lie."

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa are expected to fight on August 13th. Campa, of Sonora, Mexico, has a record of 33-1-1. He most recently fought in March, when he stopped Carlos Sanchez Valadez. In August 2021, he knocked out Abimael Cruz Bautista.

Campa's draw came in 2019 when he faced Abner Lopez. His loss came in 2017 when he was knocked out by Carlos Jimenez. Lopez's only loss so far came to Kambosos. Campa is not ranked highly in the division and, as a result, was likely selected as a warm-up fight before Lopez moves back into deeper waters.





danrafael.substack.com/p/notebook-com… Teofimo Lopez Manager David McWater 'We were given an option of 3 opponents by Top Rank (August 13 ESPN Headline)... (Pedro) Campa is the favourite... one of the other names he was given as a possible opponent was Sandor Martin.' Teofimo Lopez Manager David McWater 'We were given an option of 3 opponents by Top Rank (August 13 ESPN Headline)... (Pedro) Campa is the favourite... one of the other names he was given as a possible opponent was Sandor Martin.' danrafael.substack.com/p/notebook-com…

It has also been stated that Lopez was offered a fight with Sandor Martin. Martin has been ordered to fight Ohara Davies by the WBA. Martin, of Cataluña, Spain, has a record of 40-2-0. His most recent fight was in April, when he beat Jose Felix for the vacant WBA International Super Lightweight Title.

