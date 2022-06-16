Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Ticket prices, availability, and more 

Artur Beterbiev is set to take on Joe Smith Jr. in a hotly anticipated light heavyweight unification bout. Russian-Canadian Beterbiev will face American Smith Jr. on June 18 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The Hulu Theater has a capacity of up to 5,600 seats depending on the configuration used. It sits below the iconic MSG and thus provides an intimate experience for fans due to its size.

Ticket information for the light heavyweight title fight can be found here.

In the past, the Hulu Theater has hosted the likes of Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' blasted out Sammy Scaff in the first round of his bout at the venue in 1985. At the time, the theater was called the Felt Forum in honor of the president of MSG, Irving Mitchell Felt.

Watch Mike Tyson knock out Sammy Scaff:

Top, middle, and lower tier tickets for the Beterbiev-Smith Jr. fight are available for sale. Prices range from $53 for the top tier to $356 for a ticket in the first row of the lower tier. Ringside tickets, however, are not available for purchase from official channels.

In the US, the fight will be shown on ESPN. The undercard will be available on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. Sky Sports, who are aligned with Top Rank Boxing, will broadcast the bout in the UK.

Winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. can lay claim to be the world's best light heavyweight boxer

Artur Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF World Light Heavyweight Titles and Joe Smith Jr.’s WBO World Light Heavyweight Title will all be on the line for Saturday night's clash. The winner of the fight will possess a claim to being the best fighter in the division. Dmitry Bivol, fresh off a big win over Canelo Alvarez last month, holds the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title.

However, it looks unlikely that the winner of the bout will face Bivol. The Russian's promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that he would like to make a bout between Bivol and Joshua Buatsi. Other rumors suggest that Mexico's Gilberto Ramirez is in negotiations for a fight against Bivol.

Furthermore, Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren has stated that the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. will have to face his fighter Anthony Yarde next.

Both Beterbiev and Smith Jr. possess outstanding punching power. Artur Beterbiev (17-0) has knocked out all of his opponents so far and will enter the fight as the favorite.

Meanwhile, Joe Smith Jr. (28-3-0) has won 21 times via knockout. The American has been undefeated since his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2019. The other two defeats in his career were against Sullivan Barrera and against Eddie Caminero in only his seventh fight.

Watch Beterbiev and Smith Jr.’s top five knockouts:

