"I wouldn't wanna be fighting him, so good luck Jake" - British YouTuber Behzinga opens up on Jake Paul's test against Hasim Rahman Jr.

With Jake Paul looking to face his hardest challenge on August 6, there are many fans who feel the test might be too much for the 5-0 boxer. Hasim Rahman Jr. is significantly bigger than the YouTube star and is a natural heavyweight.

To further this, Rahman will represent the first traditional boxer that Paul has faced and his professional record stands at 12-1.

British YouTube star Behzinga (Ethan Payne) has expressed his doubts over Paul in his next bout. While doing an interview with iFL TV, Payne spoke on the career of 'The Problem Child', where he said:

"He's beat Tyron Woodley twice, he's beat Ben Askren as well, so I think it was time to fight an actual fighter... But, this geezer he's fighting [Hasim Rahman Jr.] is whopping, he's huge!"

Payne added:

"He's a natural heavyweight, so coming down to cruiserweight, we'll see, but it's a long day [for Paul], it's a long day. I wouldn't wanna be fighting him, so good luck Jake. I think my money is on the boxer for this one."

Watch Behzinga's full interview here:

Behzinga explains KSI's plans to face Jake Paul in the future

Behzinga is close friends with KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) and the pair are both involved in the famous YouTube group the Sidemen. The 1-0 boxer, who defeated Logan Paul in 2019, is on his comeback to the ring after nearly 3 years away from the sport.

During the interview with iFL TV, Payne went on to speak about the boxing career of his close friend and the plans for the future:

"I think it will happen [a fight between KSI and Jake Paul] because that's what JJ's working towards. JJ's set up this whole shebang with DAZN, I think it's like a three-fight deal, I don't know what it is, it's something like that. But, he's going on after this [fight with Alex Wassabi] again and we'll see what he can do in this fight and lead on to the next one."

'JJ' recently signed a deal with DAZN and Misfits Boxing, which will showcase a series of fights in a quest to eventually face Jake Paul.

