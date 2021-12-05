"6ft 9ins guys were bums when Ali was fighting" - Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury would have got the better of Muhammad Ali

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has made the bold statement that he believes heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would've been able to overcome a prime Muhammad Ali.

Tyson Fury holds an impressive 30-0-1 record, with dominant wins over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko and Derek Chisora. Ali is considered one of if not the greatest boxer of all time, having defeated many fellow greats, including Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Combat sports journalist Michael Benson recently reported that Bob Arum had stated that he believes Ali never had to face an opponent with the skillset that Tyson Fury possesses.

"Bob Arum on a Muhammad Ali vs Tyson Fury fantasy fight: "Fury wins. 6ft 9ins guys were bums when Ali was fighting. But Fury takes an incredible punch, moves like a welterweight, has a good punch and knows how to box. We haven't seen that combination, ever."

Future fights fans would love to see Tyson Fury in

While Tyson Fury currently sits at the top of the heavyweight division, there are still a number of fights that boxing fans would love to see 'The Gypsy King' in before he calls it a day.

Arguably first on the list is Anthony Joshua, a fellow top UK heavyweight boxer with a huge following. Fury vs. Joshua appeared only months away in the summer of 2021, before Deontay Wilder triggered a rematch clause to force a trilogy bout with Fury.

Meanwhile, Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk, pouring cold water on the prospect of an all-British main event anytime soon. Dillian Whyte may well be an option for Fury in 2022. Whyte may not have Joshua's name value but is a very legitimate boxer who could pose new problems for Fury.

Alternatively, the aforementioned Usyk is another intriguing fight, although it appears the Ukrainian will be rematching Joshua first.

