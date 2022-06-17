"Garcia is a tremendous trainer"- Bob Arum hails Anthony Joshua's new coach Robert Garcia

Anthony Joshua has created a lot of headlines since his decision to appoint Robert Garcia as his new trainer. Bob Arum has commented on the same stating that Garcia is an amazing trainer, but still not enough for Joshua.

Bob Arum said:

“Garcia is a tremendous trainer. He trains a lot of fighters who fight for us. Looking at that fight, I would say that even if Joshua resurrected Ray Arcel to be his trainer it would not help him. “

Arum, like many others, believes that Joshua is the underdog for the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this summer. In the first fight Usyk was dominant and controlled the fight throughout. He became the WBO, IBF, and WBA World Heavyweight Champion.

Anthony Joshua knew he needed a new approach to make sure that the result of the first fight is not repeated. As such, after months of training in various gyms around the world, Joshua came to a decision on a new trainer.

Robert Garcia has been entrusted with turning around Joshua’s fortunes. Usually, trainers spend a bit of time with their fighter to allow them to learn new things. Joshua will however not have a warm-up fight and will face Usyk in an immediate rematch.

Bob Arum, however, believes that the choice of coach is irrelevant. According to Arum, the level of skill between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is so great that no trainer in the world would be able to help ‘AJ’.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II looks set to take place in August.

In the past two months, promoter Eddie Hearn has said that an announcement for the fight would be imminent. July 23 was the date that was often brought up and the venue has always been in Saudi Arabia due to the financial package offered.

Eddie Hearn recently revealed that if there is a delay, it will be no longer than 10 days after the initial date of July 23. Anthony Joshua plans to have another fight again in December and a further delay could impact his ability to do so.

Allegedly negotiations are all wrapped up and an announcement is all that is waiting. The rematch looks likely to take place on August 20.

