Watch: Anthony Joshua shares a laugh with Canelo Alvarez during visit to latter's gym

Anthony Joshua continues to enjoy his time in the United States with a trip to see Canelo Alvarez at Eddy Reynoso’s gym over the weekend.

The last few weeks have involved a great deal of reflection for Anthony Joshua in the wake of his loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the end of September. The Brit lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in what proved to be a fairly one-sided unanimous decision for the Ukrainian in North London.

The expectation is that Anthony Joshua will receive a rematch early next year which, in all likelihood, will take place overseas.

AJ has already gone back to the drawing board in an attempt to figure out what went wrong. Part of that process appears to be learning from some of the greats - including Canelo Alvarez.

The pair met over the weekend at Eddy Reynoso’s gym in San Diego, California, with Canelo currently preparing to lock horns with Caleb Plant on November 6 in Las Vegas. On that night, he’ll be defending his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles. The IBF super middleweight titles will also be up for grabs.

Trainer change for Anthony Joshua?

There have been plenty of rumors circulating with respect to Anthony Joshua and what he needs to do in order to gain revenge on Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch next year. Some have suggested that a trainer change could be in order, with Eddie Hearn refusing to rule the idea out altogether when asked about the possibility.

For the time being, the focus in the heavyweight division still seems to be on the fall-out from the initial Usyk loss and the performance of Tyson Fury in his trilogy showdown with Deontay Wilder.

The masses are eager to see Fury meet Anthony Joshua in what would easily be one of the biggest boxing fights of this generation, but if that’s going to happen, Joshua needs to figure out how to get past the impressive Oleksandr Usyk.

