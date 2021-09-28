"You really think they could have beat me in my prime?" - Mike Tyson seems unimpressed by the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight

Mike Tyson expressed his thoughts on the recently concluded fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
'Iron Mike' wasn't impressed with the level of technical ability showcased in the fight held at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London. He took to Twitter, saying:
"After watching the Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance do you really think they could have beat me in my prime?"
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision, dethroning the Brit. He won the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.
The undefeated Ukrainian outboxed Anthony Joshua to claim a unanimous decision victory. Judges scored the contest 117-112, 116-113 and 115-113 for Usyk.
Mike Tyson's criticism of the two heavyweight titans stems from their technical encounter. Usyk is not known for being a powerful puncher and instead relies on technical brilliance to win fights. This is in complete contrast to Tyson's style of fighting in the past.
Tyson was widely regarded as one of the most powerful men in the sport and a knockout artist. He finished his career with 50 wins and six losses. 44 of those victories came via knockout.
Oleksandr Usyk hailed Anthony Joshua as a 'modern-day Mike Tyson' in an interview
Before the fight, Oleksandr Usyk compared Anthony Joshua to Mike Tyson.
While speaking to Matchroom Boxing via YouTube, the Ukrainian said:
"In reality yes, he's a very big, huge star because everyone knows him. All around the world, [people know] him just like in the [past] Mike Tyson was renowned. He's a huge and big star. Even my children were asking me, 'Hey [dad] did you see Joshua? Have you seen him? Even now like yesterday, I was walking [on] the street, I was easily walking on the street, I don't think Joshua can walk on the street."
Watch the full interview below:
Also Read
Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!