Brian Castano vs. Jermell Charlo postponed after Castano suffers a bicep tear

The undisputed 154-pound championship bout between Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo is set to be postponed as Castano has been forced to withdraw from the fight.

As per the recent reports, Brian Castano suffered a minor right bicep tear and will no longer be in contention to face Charlo. The bout was scheduled for March 19th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ESPN boxing journalist Mike Coppinger reported the same over Twitter where he suggested that the bout will be pushed to a further date as Brian Castano is expected to recover in about three to four weeks. Coppinger said:

"Sources: Brian Castano suffered a minor right biceps tear while sparring, postponing the rematch with Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154-pound championship that was set for March 19. The first fight, in July, was a draw. Castano expected to recover in roughly 3 to 4 weeks."

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: Brian Castano suffered a minor right biceps tear while sparring, postponing the rematch with Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154-pound championship that was set for March 19. The first fight, in July, was a draw. Castano expected to recover in roughly 3 to 4 weeks. Sources: Brian Castano suffered a minor right biceps tear while sparring, postponing the rematch with Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154-pound championship that was set for March 19. The first fight, in July, was a draw. Castano expected to recover in roughly 3 to 4 weeks.

Brian Castano's injury came at the worst possible time with the rematch just about a month away. It is worth noting that the March 19th bout between the two was highly anticipated as the first bout between them resulted in a split decision draw.

With the rematch pushed at least four weeks further than the scheduled date, it remains to be seen as to when the two will cross paths in the ring.

Jermell Charlo's twin brother was recently arrested over felony charges

Jermell Charlo's twin brother Jermall was recently arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas for allegedly assaulting a family member. 'Hitman' was arrested and taken into custody over a 3rd degree assault with an unsecured bond for his arrest set at $10,000.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on a felony assault charge. He was still in custody, a Fort Bend Jail official told ESPN, when published. Charlo was in running for Canelo bout before talks ended this week as Alvarez closes in on Dmitry Bivol Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on a felony assault charge. He was still in custody, a Fort Bend Jail official told ESPN, when published. Charlo was in running for Canelo bout before talks ended this week as Alvarez closes in on Dmitry Bivol espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Thankfully for 'Hitman', he was released from the Fort Bend County Jail as he met the requirements for his bail bond. However, Charlo is not completely out of the situation just yet. Authorities involved have moved forward with the case and the accused boxer is set to appear in court on March 28th for the first hearing of the case.

Jermell and Jermall are fighting under the PBC promotion and the latter is among the front runners to face Canelo Alvarez, with the former eyeing a rematch against Brian Castano at a later date.

Edited by David Andrew