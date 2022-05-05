"No, he's not crazy" - Canelo Alvarez backs Jake Paul on his dreams of winning a world title

Canelo Alvarez has backed Jake Paul's dreams of challenging for a world title fight against himself. 'The Problem Child' has been very vocal about his ultimate aim in boxing. In two years' time, he will challenge Canelo for a world title and believes he will have enough experience by then to beat the Mexican. During a recent interview with SecondsOut, the P4P king spoke about Paul's ambitions:

"The thing I am thinking about is why you guys ask for that specially? Maybe in two years, like he say, maybe in two years we can talk.... But two years, we'll see right? I hope he improve more and he do a really good job. I'm saying this serious, he's doing a really good job and improving, it's fine."

The reporter then asked Canelo if he believes 'The Problem Child' is crazy for thinking he can fight him. Canelo responded by saying:

"No, no he's not crazy, crazy is fine. Dreaming something right, you need to put goals in your mind, dream. It's okay, yeah."

Canelo did not deny the possibility of the match because you never know what could happen in two years' time. He hopes the 24-year-old can improve and get better to a point where he can compete against the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world.

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul responds to Canelo Alvarez backing him up

Jake Paul responded to the video of Canelo Alvarez backing him up when reporters called him "delusional". Paul, who usually uses his Twitter to trash-talk his opponents, had something nice to say about the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world:

"Much to respect to @canelo here. Because he’s done the impossible & created his own lane and legacy he can recognize the optimism required to do something that has never been done before. While this interviewer & @EddieHearn call it delusion, the greats call it self belief."

'The Problem Child' appreciated Canelo Alvarez for backing him up and not disregarding his dreams. He also took the opportunity to fire shots at Canelo's promoter Eddie Hearn, who recently called Paul delusional for thinking he can win a world title. 'The Problem Child' has been proving people wrong ever since he first stepped into the boxing ring all the way back in 2018.

The Patrick McCorry Sports Show @Patrick_McCorry Eddie Hearn put Jake Paul in his place Eddie Hearn put Jake Paul in his place https://t.co/axdGA8ifOO

It will be interesting to see if he does make his way to his goal and challenge for a world title in a few years' time.

Take a look at the tweet by Jake Paul:

