Jake Paul chasing a world title - "He's so deluded," says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about Jake Paul's intentions to challenge for a world title. 'The Problem Child' has always discussed his ultimate aim as a boxer. Paul began his boxing career in 2018 and has come a long way. His ultimate goal is to challenge Canelo Alvarez for a world title fight in a couple of years.

According to Paul, he would have developed enough as a boxer by then to challenge Alvarez for a world title. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Eddie Hearn, who also promotes the Mexican, disclosed his true thoughts on Paul thinking he can win a world title:

"This is a guy who, he would say to me off camera, 'In two years I'll beat Canelo.' And I'll sort of look around for a camera and realise there isn't one, and I think, 'Wow.' I think he's so deluded, so deluded.'"

'The Problem Child' is currently preparing for his return to the ring on August 13. Paul has not yet revealed who he will fight. It will be interesting to see who Paul faces up against and if it moves him one step closer to his aim of winning a world title.

Eddie Hearn's thoughts on a potential fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth on social media, continually ridiculing each other. As Paul prepares for his upcoming fight on August 13, Eddie Hearn gave his thoughts on a potential fight between 'The Notorious' and Paul. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hearn said:

"I still like Conor McGregor against Jake Paul. I know there's a lot of weight but Conor's looking big these days. I don't want to disrespect Conor because I really like him, but it's the size that is the problem. And again like I said, Jake, he can fight. He's quite explosive. Can punch a little bit. But Conor, a lot of people don't know. Conor was a decent amateur fighter, he does have good boxing fundamentals. Like much better than most mixed martial artists, his boxing is much better."

Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the octagon. Maybe a fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Notorious' is not out of the equation.

