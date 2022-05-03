"I still like Conor McGregor against Jake Paul" - Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gives his take on a Paul vs. McGregor superfight

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is a bout Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is intrigued by, and he gives Paul a slight edge to win on account of their size differential.

Hearn is coming off a big weekend after co-promoting Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. The event was the largest women's fight in boxing history and he did it with the help of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, who represented Serrano.

The EMOTION! Jake Paul & Eddie Hearn watching the final 30 seconds of #TaylorSerrano The EMOTION! 🎥 Jake Paul & Eddie Hearn watching the final 30 seconds of #TaylorSerrano The EMOTION! 👀 https://t.co/A0layswdc0

While Hearn doesn't think much of Paul's chances against legitimate boxers of the same age and size, he is interested in the spectacle a Paul vs. McGregor boxing fight would provide. On the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Hearn said:

"I still like Conor McGregor against Jake Paul. I know there's a lot of weight but Conor's looking big these days. I don't want to disrespect Conor because I really like him, but it's the size that is the problem. And again like I said, Jake, he can fight. He's quite explosive. Can punch a little bit. But Conor, a lot of people don't know. Conor was a decent amateur fighter, he does have good boxing fundamentals. Like much better than most mixed martial artists, his boxing is much better.

And even in the Mayweather fight, I know that Mayweather was holding him up really for most of that fight. But he was competitive in that. He certainly wasn't embarrassing. And he fought the pound for pound number one at the time. Like, Conor can box."

In the end, though, Hearn believes Jake's size is too big of a factor. He said:

"But really, what is [McGregor], a 147-pounder? Really? I know, 147, 154, I know he's pumped up right now. Jake's at 200, 220. But I'd like to see it."

Watch the full interview with Eddie Hearn about Paul vs. McGregor below:

Jake Paul's manager wants Paul vs. McGregor on the Taylor vs. Serrano 2 card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was such a great match they're already talking about a rematch. According to Hearn, if Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian had his way, they'd pair the fight up with Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul.

Hearn said:

"Nikisa mentioned it to me: he said 'What about Taylor vs. Serrano 2 and Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul, same night.' Obviously Conor / Jake is huge and so is Taylor / Serrano. It's probably better over two cards but it'd be a hell of a night. But I just can't see Conor and ultimately Dana ... Dana's really not going to do a deal with Jake Paul."

Not only does Dana White have beef with Paul, he also isn't a fan of Paul's manager Bidarian, who was the Chief Financial Officer for the UFC when it sold to WME Endeavor. White believes Bidarian is behind many of Paul's attacks, and called his former 'accountant' employee a 'big warlock nose scumbag.'

