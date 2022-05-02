Jake Paul proposes Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 in the Middle East

Jake Paul has proposed a possible fight location for the rumored rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

'The Problem Child' was involved in promoting the mega-fight and even took a hiatus from his own boxing career to focus on promoting it. The 24-year-old wished those celebrating Eid well and also proposed a potential location for the rematch between the pair:

"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together?"

'The Problem Child' believes the fight between the American and her Irish opponent was a 'robbery'. According to the 24-year-old, Serrano should have won the fight based on the fact that she landed more power punches than her Irish counterpart. This is why he is looking to set up the rematch so Amanda Serrano can avenge her loss to Katie Taylor.

The first fight was a huge success and sold out Madison Square Garden.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together?



#TaylorSerrano Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together? Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together?#TaylorSerrano

Jake Paul claps back at Conor McGregor for his 'Jimmy Saville glasses' comment

Jake Paul was onstage after the fight between Taylor and Serrano and was being interviewed alongside Eddie Hearn. Conor McGregor was watching the fight live and made some comments about 'The Problem Child's glasses. 'The Notorious' called his glasses 'Jimmy Saville glasses' and asked his fans on Twitter who that was in a since-deleted post.

In response to McGregor's tweet, Paul replied:

"Of course he always has something to say but he doesn't really have a place to talk, right? He hasn't won a fight in five years, Dana owns him and I'm the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that's his hero so Conor McGregor is not tall enough to ride a roller-coaster and I feel bad for him. He's ducking me so we'll get that settled one day."

Jake Paul has been going back and forth with the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion for quite a while now.

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana Whitethe one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana White the one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Edited by John Cunningham