"Conor McGregor's not tall enough to ride a roller-coaster" - Jake Paul accuses the Irishman of "ducking" him addressing latter's "jacka**" tweet

Jake Paul has weighed in on his recent back-and-forth on social media with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Following the recently concluded boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, McGregor and Paul exchanged some heated words on social media.

At the post-fight press conference following the fight, 'The Problem Child' addressed the banter with McGregor. Paul claimed that although he expected 'The Notorious' to indulge in trash-talking, there's no real value to what the Irishman says right now.

Paul pointed out that the 33-year-old hasn't won a fight recently and accused the Irishman of ducking him. The Cleveland native also bragged about being the one to ensure that McGregor's "hero" Katie Taylor got a good payday for the fight with Serrano.

Paul feels him and McGregor will one day share the ring and that's when he plans on "settling" the beef once and for all.

"Of course he always has something to say but he doesn't really have a place to talk, right? He hasn't won a fight in five years, Dana owns him and I'm the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that's his hero so Conor McGregor is not tall enough to ride a roller-coaster and I feel bad for him. He's ducking me so we'll get that settled one day."

Watch the entire post-fight press conference below:

Jake Paul explains why potential clash with Conor McGregor is likely to come to fruition

Jake Paul believes it won't be long before he fights Conor McGregor, whether it's inside the boxing ring or an octagon. McGregor has won just one out of his last four fights inside the cage and will be desperately looking for a win upon his imminent return.

If he loses his next fight in the UFC, Paul believes that the Irishman will consider taking him on next. Paul explained that McGregor's credibility and star power will take a hit with another loss and he'd like to get what he thinks could be an easy win against the 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul believes that a fight between him and McGregor will sell a lot of pay-per-views and earn both of them truckloads of money. Being the shrewd businessman McGregor is, Paul feels the potential numbers they can generate will entice the southpaw to take the fight.

During an interaction with Mirror Fighting, Paul said:

"He's a business person and he sees how big of numbers that would do. Biggest name, biggest fight and he's going to want that payday. Especially if he keeps on losing, right? He's going to think, 'Maybe I'll fight this YouTuber kid, get a W real fast and make a hundred million dollars.' So it's getting more and more real as time goes on."

