Watch: Canelo Alvarez gets cheered by the crowd at Icons Series 2022

Canelo Alvarez received a warm ovation from the crowd after a successful putt at the Icon Series 2022 golf tournament. The Mexican-born fighter is scheduled to face Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, it seems Alvarez is taking the time to enjoy his second biggest passion before he starts camp for one of the most important bouts of his boxing career.

Watch Canelo Alvarez putt at Icon Series 2022:

The former pound-for-pound king is coming off a devastating loss to Dmitry Bivol back in March. Bivol dominated Alvarez throughout the contest to capture a 12-round unanimous decision, retaining his WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. The Mexican-born boxer experienced limited success against his physically larger opponent.

Despite wanting a rematch with Bivol straight away, Canelo Alvarez decided to stick to his original two-fight deal with DAZN. As part of this contract, he previously agreed to fight Golovkin in September.

Alvarez and Golovkin have fought on two previous occasions: once each in 2017 and 2018. In their first encounter, many believed 'GGG' deserved the victory, but a controversial draw was awarded by the judges.

Watch the fight highlights of Alvarez vs. Golovkin 1:

In the rematch, Alvarez won the bout via a 12-round majority points decision to capture the WBA and WBA Middleweight Championships. Regardless of the official outcome, this was seen as another highly competitive contest that could have gone either way.

Is Canelo Alvarez taking the trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin seriously?

The majority of boxing experts are under the impression that Canelo Alvarez will be too young and fresh for the aging Golovkin.

'GGG' is coming off an impressive 9th round stoppage win over Ryota Murata back in April to unify the WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight championships. Nevertheless, at the age of 40 years old, the Kazakh boxer is past his prime, providing his opponent with the perfect opportunity to set the record straight.

Despite his round of golf prior to fighting Golovkin, the Mexican superstar has expressed that his upcoming bout with 'GGG' is personal. Therefore, he will do everything he can to end Golovkin's career.

"It's personal for me because he talk a lot of things...I just can't wait to be in that ring...He's two different people, he pretends to be a nice guy, but he's not. He's an a******...He talk a lot of s***."

Check out this video of the trilogy fight's first press conference:

