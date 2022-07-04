"We had 24 good rounds" - Canelo Alvarez on why fans should tune in to see his trilogy clash against Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez recently spoke with TMZ Sports and explained why fight fans should be interested in watching the final match between him and Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican boxer stated:

"You know, we had 24 good rounds between me and him and this is not going to be deception. I'm going to bring all my best and do my best, and I want to end this fight before the decision."

This trilogy final has been four years in the making since their last bout in 2018. When the two first met in the ring in 2017, their thrilling match ended in an astonishing draw. Their rematch afforded Alvarez the majority decision win, though many fans and fighters alike found the fight too close for it to be a comfortable victory.

Now the pair will meet one final time in the ring on September 17, 2022.

Watch the full interview with Canelo Alvarez here:

Canelo Alvarez states he is proud of his risk taking in boxing

While interviewing with TMZ Sports, Canelo Alvarez revealed that he takes pride in the risks he's taken in boxing.

It was mentioned that he was entering this fight with Gennadiy Golovkin coming off of a loss to Dmitry Bivol. It was a fight in which he went up in weight to try and secure the Russian-Korean fighter's WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship. Alvarez stated:

"Nobody likes to lose, but I take the risk and I feel proud of myself because I take the risk, but I don't need to. I like that kind of risk, that kind of challenge, and I feel proud of myself. I feel sad after the loss, but I take the risk because I want to be great. I'm looking for greatness."

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that there will be an Alvarez and Bivol rematch sometime next year. This means Alvarez will once again be able to try his hand at attaining greatness and solidifying himself further in boxing history.

Alvarez is a keen golf player when not taking risks in the ring:

