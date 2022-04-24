"I am gonna miss boxing" - Canelo Alvarez reflects on his retirement plans

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t intend to hang up his gloves anytime soon, especially when he appears to have chalked up big plans for his upcoming years. He is on the brink of challenging Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title on May 7 in Las Vegas. If he bags the win, Canelo will get a trilogy clash with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Amid such activity and ambition, Alvarez recently talked about his retirement plans. In a chat with TMZ, the undisputed 168lbs champion claimed that he would miss the sport after retirement. However, at some point Alvarez knows he will have to stop:

“I hope a long time because I am gonna miss boxing when I am retiring. But right now I think six years more, seven, five, I don’t know.”

Alvarez’s run in the super-middleweight division saw him capture all four belts by beating three then-undefeated world champions and a mandatory challenger. He is now taking a trip back to 175 lbs and has plans on becoming an undisputed titlist over there too.

Meanwhile, a possible move to the 190 lbs (cruiserweight) division is also on Canelo’s combat radar. As the Mexican star envisions adding more belts to his title collection, there's a lot more to accomplish before he hangs up the gloves.

Canelo Alvarez is fighting for legacy

In the same interaction with TMZ, Canelo Alvarez was asked whether he would entertain a cross-over against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Canelo didn’t write it off completely but didn't show much interest in an immediate collision either. However, a future showdown could happen if both men continue to dominate in their sports.

As of now, Canelo has a tough test in Bivol, which he believes could be the hardest fight of his career.

Dmitry Bivol is undefeated as a professional and has a serious size advantage against Canelo Alvarez. Hence, the light heavyweight title clash will demand a lot from both participants.

