Canelo Alvarez vows to bounce back after Dmitry Bivol loss – “We will win again”

Canelo Alvarez has promised to return stronger after losing to WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

‘Cinnamon’ was outboxed by the talented and much bigger Russian champion throughout their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout ended with Bivol handing Alvarez his second loss via unanimous decision.

The Mexican never looked fully comfortable in the fight. He struggled to dictate the tempo as Bivol utilized his size advantage.

Nevertheless, the Mexican star promised his fans that he would get back in the win column. In a Facebook post hours after his defeat, Canelo said:

“Boxing is like this, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but always with your head held high. I'm holding on to the great fight we offered to the people. We will fight again and we will win again.”

Check out Canelo’s Facebook post here:

Canelo Alvarez wants rematch with Dmitry Bivol

During the post-fight interviews, Canelo opted to activate his rematch clause, which Bivol eagerly accepted.

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion also offered no excuses for his defeat. In his post-fight interview, Alvarez said via translator:

'You have to accept it, it's boxing. To be honest, he's a great champion, sometimes in boxing you win and lose. I'm not gonna give any excuses, I lost today and he won.'

Watch Canelo Alvarez's post-fight interview here:

Alvarez landed a career-low 84 punches overall while Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) nearly doubled it up with 154. Despite the clear dominance of the Russian champion, all three judges scored it 115-113, which is only a round away from scoring the bout as a draw.

The Mexican star is looking to cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Aside from reigning over the super middleweight division, he has also lorded over the super welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The 31-year-old now has a record of 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts. His first defeat came from imminent boxing Hall-of-Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 when he fell via 12-round majority decision. Following that defeat, he went on to win his next 16 fights.

Edited by John Cunningham