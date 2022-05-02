Canelo Alvarez names dream opponents from the past

Canelo Alvarez will go down as one of the greatest middleweights of all time and one of the best boxers of his generation. He is currently considered to be the best active pound-for-pound fighter by most ranking bodies.

DAZN Boxing recently released an interview titled '10 Rounds with Canelo Alvarez'. In the interview, Alvarez was asked who his dream opponents from boxing history are. He said:

"Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, and Marvin Hagler."

Leonard, Hagler, and Duran are three of the 'Four Kings'. Along with Tommy Hearns, these fighters ruled the middleweight division from the late '70s through the '80s. They are all considered to be among the best middleweights in history. As a result, it is no surprise that Alvarez would like to step into the ring with them.

San Antonio’s Spurs 🇮🇹 @VanDerVolks8 Tell me that you’ve seen a better first round of boxing than this Tell me that you’ve seen a better first round of boxing than this https://t.co/5oAAVVnpYv

Check out the full interview here:

Canelo Alvarez and the middleweight division

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will be against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be for Bivol's WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title. In 2019, Canelo defeated Sergey Kovalev and claimed his light heavyweight belt. However, Canelo is more well-known for his success at middleweight.

Canelo Alvarez is the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. He has also won multiple world titles in the Light Middleweight and Middleweight divisions. He won his first belt in any of the three classes in 2010 after defeating Luciano Leonel Cuello in Mexico. His first world title came in 2011 after he fought Matthew Hatton for the vacant WBC Light Middleweight Title.

After winning his first belt, Canelo successfully defended it six times, including against Shane Mosley and Austin Trout. In 2013, he challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing by majority decision on the cards. He then moved up to middleweight to claim a vacant title by defeating Miguel Cotto in Nevada.

Two of Canelo's most impressive middleweight bouts are his back-to-back fights in 2017 and 2018 with Gennadiy 'GGG' Golovkin. Golovkin was storming through the division at the time, knocking out some of the best and toughest fighters in the United States. He was feared across the division and found it difficult to earn title shots. When he finally got a shot at Canelo's belts, it resulted in two of the best middleweight fights in recent memory.

Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin I here:

Edited by John Cunningham