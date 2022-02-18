Canelo Alvarez reportedly offered pay rise to fight Jermall Charlo next

Canelo Alvarez has received an offer of higher pay to fight Jermall Charlo. Al Haymon's PBC has reportedly made this two-fight offer to rival Eddie Hearn and DAZN's offer.

"Canelo Alvarez has reportedly now been offered an increased two-fight deal by Al Haymon's PBC to fight Jermall Charlo in May, then David Benavidez in Sept. Eddie Hearn's offer is Dmitry Bivol, then Gennady Golovkin. Both worth near $100million."

Eddie Hearn and DAZN reportedly offered Canelo a two-fight deal to fight Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin. According to reports, the deal was worth upwards of $85million. Canelo has not made any comment on either of the reported offers.

As of now, these reports can be considered just rumors with no confirmation from the fighter himself.

Canelo originally looked to take on Ilunga Makabu following his historic win over Caleb Plant. Alvarez wanted to make history again by becoming the first Mexican to hold titles in five different divisions. However, Makabu was scheduled to defend his title against his mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu, so the Canelo fight got scrapped. Canelo has been on the lookout for another opponent ever since.

Six years ago, Canelo Alvarez took on British star Amir Khan. 'King' had caught the boxing world's attention with his lightning quick hands and movement. To Khan's credit, he did manage to make life difficult for Canelo. However, 'Cinnamon' soon caught on and, like any great fighter, adapted to Khan's style of boxing.

Public Outsider @publicoutsider Canelo Alvarez lands a clean overhand right on Amir Khan sending him to the afterlife Canelo Alvarez lands a clean overhand right on Amir Khan sending him to the afterlife 🃏 https://t.co/q3JnXAqAIL

Canelo started landing his jabs and found his rhythm. Halfway through the fight, Canelo started putting the pressure on Khan, chasing him and landing shots continually. Khan tried to fight back as Canelo kept landing jabs. Then with 30 seconds to go in the round, Canelo threw a short jab that hit Khan's glove, followed by a vicious right hook.

World Boxing Council @WBCBoxing 📸 Canelo Álvarez kneeling for Amir Khan by USA Today Sports is a historical photo that shows respect for the rival despite being a combat sport. 📸 Canelo Álvarez kneeling for Amir Khan by USA Today Sports is a historical photo that shows respect for the rival despite being a combat sport. https://t.co/NEs283CkkV

Khan was knocked out cold in what is considered one of the most vicious knockouts in boxing.

