"I'm not impressed" - Canelo Alvarez reacts to Gennadiy Golovkin's victory over Ryota Murata

Canelo Alvarez didn't sound impressed with Gennadiy Golovkin's victory over Ryota Murata.

'GGG' and the Japanese Olympian fought earlier this month in a middleweight title unification bout at the Saitama Super Arena. After facing some early adversity, Golovkin rallied to earn a devastating ninth-round knockout to get one step closer to a third date with Alvarez.

Golovkin is currently awaiting Alvarez's fight with Dmitry Bivol next month. If the Mexican superstar is successful, the two men will face off in September. With Golovkin having taken care of business against Murata, Alvarez has now given his reaction.

In a comment reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Alvarez noted that he wasn't impressed with the 40-year-old's victory over Murata. The main reason being that Golovkin only did what he was supposed to do by knocking out his opposition. Heading into the fight, 'GGG' was a heavy favorite in Japan.

Alvarez is reported to have said:

"He did what he's supposed to do, win by knockout. I'm not impressed, but he looked good, he looked strong. But I was never impressed, even before. I was never impressed about him."

Gennadiy Golovkin dismisses talk that his fight with Canelo Alvarez is personal

While Canelo Alvarez's comments about Gennadiy Golovkin might be a bit harsh, 'GGG' doesn't seem to believe that their trilogy bout is personal.

In the build-up to a proposed September showdown, the Mexican superstar has spoken about his dislike for Golovkin. Furthermore, he's also said that he's looking to end their rivalry with a knockout in order to stop any talk of controversy in their previous two contests.

In contrast, Golovkin doesn't seem as upset by the whole ordeal. While he's noted that he believes that he was 'robbed' in the two previous bouts, he's not looking to take that anger into the ring with him. Furthermore, he doesn't really believe that Alvarez is angry either.

Once again reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Golovkin opined that Alvarez isn't that upset going into their trilogy bout. He hit back at talk of their final fight being personal by saying:

"I have been told by several reporters that Canelo wants to fight me again and this time it is personal. If it is so 'personal', why has it taken him four years since our last fight? He pretends it is personal. I find it puzzling he would make such a claim."

