"He can do whatever the f**k he wants" - Jermell Charlo praises Canelo Alvarez 

Canelo Alvarez has received high praise from his rival's brother, Jermell Charlo who spoke highly of the Mexican P4P king during an interview. Canelo is currently preparing to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Ahead of his fight, Jermell Charlo spoke about Canelo in an interview with Fino Boxing:

"So when Canelo didn't take the opportunity to fight my brother it just, you know. When you look at Canelo's career, you're like hey, you made it, you did it. After I knock this mo********er out, I want ya'll to look at me and say Jermell, ay, and we're just gonna be on his fights, you know like he can do whatever the f**k he wants right now, like you know what I'm saying. Canelo deserves the opportunity, he deserves whatever he's tryna accomplish right now."

Canelo Alvarez is currently taking on WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol on Cinco De Mayo weekend. Every year, Cinco De Mayo is synonymous with a Canelo mega-fight. This time around, he is looking to add another belt to his name in his second visit to the Light-Heavyweight division.

Canelo's initial plan was to fight at cruiserweight. He looked to make history as the first Mexican fighter to have held belts in six different weight classes. However, his opponent Ilunga Makabu had to defend his title against his mandatory challenger.

David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin against Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez has spoken about supporting Gennadiy Golovkin if he faces Canelo Alvarez again. Canelo and 'GGG' are set to fight each other in September this year. The fight was dependent on both 'GGG' and Canelo beating their next opponents. Golovkin beat Ryoto Murata. Now, if Canelo beats Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, their trilogy fight will be on.

In an interview with FightHubTV, Benavidez spoke about why he supports Gennadiy Golovkin:

"I think he's always gonna be one of those fighters that has Canelo's card so I don't think he's gonna get mopped like that like everybody's saying. But I mean that's for those men to figure out, it's gonna be a great fight, you know I'm definitely gonna be on Golovkin's side no matter what. I'm rooting for Golovkin, Golovkin is one of my favorite fighters, he's one of my favorite people."

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez will be one of the biggest fights of the year if Canelo beats his next opponent.

