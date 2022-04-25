"Occasionally he would get into mischief" -Canelo Alvarez's godfather relives the P4P king's childhood days

In his own words, Canelo Alvarez had a very short but good childhood. He worked with his godfather on ranches in Juanacatlán, Mexico, in his early years. In the second episode of DAZN Boxing's Canelo Unwrapped, Alvarez's godfather relived the Mexican's childhood and described what Canelo was like as a child:

"That kid is very disciplined. Well, with me, he was very disciplined. I would tell him what to do and he would do it. I would tell him, take this number of cows to this place, then you'll wash this and that. Occasionally he would get into mischief. They would go swimming in the dams. But he was, he was a very sensible child."

Alvarez also spoke about working on the ranches, saying it was something he loved to do before he got into boxing. 'Cinnamon' would wait for dawn every day, so he knew he could go to school and then head to the ranches to do what he loved. Alverez's love for ranch life continues, and the undisputed Super-Middleweight World Champion has own his ranch and horses, where he loves to spend his time.

Alvarez said the time spent with his godfather was when he learned the values of hard work and discipline, which have taken him to such great heights in boxing.

Watch the video below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing 🗣 'That kid is very disciplined.'



Watch 'Canelo Unwrapped: Ep 2' NOW on DAZN Boxing YouTube 🗣 'That kid is very disciplined.'Watch 'Canelo Unwrapped: Ep 2' NOW on DAZN Boxing YouTube https://t.co/ECpcMtxXVA

Canelo Alvarez shares his honest reaction to Gennadiy Golovkin's win against Ryoto Murata

Canelo Alvarez was not impressed by Gennadiy Golvkin's victory over Ryoto Murata. While most were impressed by the slugfest that both men put up on April 9, Canelo said Golovkin just did what he had to do. TalkSport's Michael Benson tweeted what Canelo had to say about 'GGG's performance:

"He did what he's supposed to do, win by knockout. I'm not impressed, but he looked good, he looked strong. But I was never impressed, even before. I was never impressed about him."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin TKO9 Ryota Murata: "He did what he's supposed to do, win by knockout. I'm not impressed, but he looked good, he looked strong. But I was never impressed, even before. I was never impressed about him." Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin TKO9 Ryota Murata: "He did what he's supposed to do, win by knockout. I'm not impressed, but he looked good, he looked strong. But I was never impressed, even before. I was never impressed about him."

Gennadiy Golovkin put up an impressive performance in his middleweight title unification fight against a formidable Japanese opponent. Murata gave it his all inside the ring, but 'GGG's' power was too much for him to handle. Golovkin kept connecting consistently in the second half of the fight. In the ninth round, the Russian managed to stop Murata and unify the middleweight division.

Edited by Phil Dillon